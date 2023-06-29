I drove a Suburban when the kids were young. It was a great car, and I hated to see it go. You see, my husband traveled a good bit with work at that time. He had just left for a 10-day business trip when I loaded up the kids for a short shopping trip. The four of us took the trek into the grocery store. The kids probably argued over who could push the cart. I don’t remember.
What I do remember is that the kids didn’t argue about who would unload the cart. They climbed back in that Suburban while I emptied the groceries in the massive rear compartment and wandered around to the driver’s seat to turn the ignition and head to our next destination.
The problem was that the car didn’t start. In failing to crank, it was no longer useful as reliable transportation for our family, so sadly the Suburban was gone the week after my husband returned from his trip.
My next car I loathed, but the rest of the family loved it. Begrudgingly I can admit that 2006 Honda Odyssey was the best car our family has ever owned. It never left me stranded. We bought it new, and I drove that van for nine years. The original plan had been to keep it for 10 years, but in the last year we crept up to 200,000 miles on the odometer. The van required an expensive tune-up. We computed the value of the car versus the maintenance cost.
The repairs were too expensive. The cost to continue utilizing the aging car didn’t make sense to our family, so we traded it in for a newer one.
Those family cars remind me of the state of our traditional school system. If you haven’t been paying attention, schools across the country have been reported in the news for all types of reasons.
A Brookings Institute study published last year reports the compounding negative results of COVID shutdowns on students’ academic achievement may be generational. This downward academic spiral started before the pandemic, especially compared to gains in other countries.
But the failure is not just academic. According to the CDC, we have faced a sharp rise in suicide rates in 12-25 year olds in the past few years. Mental health in students is a constant issue in instruction. Schools may not directly cause mental health issues, but it’s no accident that the place in which our students spend the most time deals with it daily.
In addition, the National Center for Education Statistics reports expanding safety measures within public schools nationwide. Physical attacks both within the school-day and from outside offenders are common. Neither our teachers nor students are physically safe inside schools.
Statistics point to stories I hear everyday from friends and families. Local systems are not actively teaching social studies in elementary grades because the state doesn’t mandate testing for it. A young woman with an educational plan which requires smaller class-sizes is denied accessibility because the system claims they lack personnel. These are personal anecdotes I’ve heard just this week.
The traditional school system is no longer a reliable vehicle for educating our kids.
It is not only unreliable, but the system is approaching unstainable cost. Recently, I attended a local school board meeting. Enrollment is flat, but budget expenditures have been ballooning 10 percent a year consistently.
Nationwide, the increasing spending per student is inflating too. The National Education Association reported average per student spending in public schools at $15,421 in 2021. Contrast that spending with private and homeschools. The average cost for private school, according to data at educationdata.org is about $12,167. Homeschoolers spend on average about $600 per student a year, nheri.org reports. We’re overpaying for sub-par results.
Coupled with the poor performance results we most often see with our traditional public school systems, it’s unsurprising that alternative options are emerging.
To be clear, I noticed this phenomenon many years ago. But many people are only just now reaching the tipping point in their exploration of other options. The recent social, political, and safety issues in schools have helped push families past their limits of acceptability with the product they have chosen in traditional school.
Options are coming quickly. The next ten years will see more innovation in education and learning than the past 100 years, and our children will become the beneficiary.
A few weeks ago, my husband and I attended the National Hybrid School Conference in Kennesaw, Georgia. Observing the wonder of creativity from educational innovators was utterly inspiring. All types of school choices are emerging.
These solutions aren’t an extension of what we’ve seen in schools over the past 100 years nor a traditional manifestation of homeschool either. They are entrepreneurial, solving problems we’ve all faced in modern education.
In its last session, our Georgia Legislature failed to help us encourage these new innovations. The Legislature didn’t pass bills that supported funding options for parents. Other states are moving ahead, and we’re falling even farther behind in serving our students’ educational needs. About 20 states have given their students options and parents choices, mainly delivered through funding portability. By failing to follow the educational trends, we may be trailing behind for years to come.
When we compare these new options to our old, sometimes romanticized version of nostalgia, it doesn’t negate or diminish the shaping of generations of students. Public education is not extinct or going away, yet courageous parents are going to demand better and more than they are currently receiving.
I look back on our Suburban with fondness that I could drive and never hear the kids arguing over who was touching who. Even the dull but dependable minivan had a usefulness with its 15 cup holders that I can reluctantly confess.
But a time came for both. Like those family cars, it may be time to trade in our educational system too.
Alison Smith lives in Madison County and is a regular contributor to Mainstreet Newspapers.
