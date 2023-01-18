As an avid reader and podcast listener, I’m constantly amazed with recurring themes across them within a short period of time. I’m selecting content across topics. Business, politics, religion, and education are often my favorites. For the past few weeks, gratefulness has been the theme I’ve heard.
I looked back. The podcasts weren’t published in November. Neither were the articles and books I’ve read. In my mind the end of a year and beginning of one seems an odd time to reflect on this theme.
Some of my business content predicts a further downturn in the economy, maybe even a sharp recession. From the political perspective, our government and even society appears more divided than ever on the future of our country. Our churches are facing empty pews as large portions of congregations have not returned after COVID. Schools are struggling to accommodate and educate students who missed almost two years of in-person instruction.
What do we have to be grateful for?
I just finished a short walk. The day was sunny. I waved at my neighbor feeding his cows. The birds are digging for food in the dirt after the rain last week. They’re both entertaining to watch. The leaves are off the trees, so I can see deep into the woods along the side of the road. Sometimes I watch deer or my favorite black fox squirrel without any notice. Most importantly, I only passed two cars. That means my shoes didn’t get dirty as I had to step on the shoulder to avoid the prospect of colliding with them.
We have much to be grateful for.
Exercising our thankful muscles takes practice and intention. It’s much easier to engorge on that complaining cookie. Grumbling about our boss is a large chocolate milkshake. Whining about our bills and pay are a fat, juicy steak we eat daily. Before we realize it, we’re morbidly obese with high cholesterol and diabetes on our negativity diet.
Thankfulness takes discipline. Gratitude for waking up alive is a couple miles on the treadmill. Appreciating our job is at least 50 sit ups. Recognizing the blessing of our friends and family is a difficult leg day, the kind that makes us sore. Before long, we’re in shape, healthy and ready to take on whatever life brings.
No one runs a marathon without training. It starts with small exercises. Noticing the birds. Meeting a new neighbor. Clean shoes. Before we know it, we’re a buff body of gratitude.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
