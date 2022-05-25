I saw a headline in Rolling Stone last week that read, “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t a ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s a Mainstream Republican.” The headline did its job, and I clicked.
Maybe I should have been shocked that nine paragraphs in to the article, the author admits the shooter, “claims to have acted alone“ in his 180-page manifesto. Shouldn’t I have been surprised? Irritated? Even a little bit appalled? Lazy me, I just continued clicking, moving on to the next headline that caught my attention.
A recent study by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University revealed that over 60 percent of pastors have a worldview that is not strictly Biblical. Instead, they teach, preach, minister from a worldview that blends their personal preferences and combination of other worldviews. I think I’ve heard some of these preachers. Yes, some of them have been local. They’re the ones that might be organized, well spoken, or charismatic. But something in their message makes me pause — not sure if the teaching is true or just an opinion wrapped up in the authority of a seminary degree. When I leave, I think about what I’m eating for lunch. I’m busy, so I don’t verify the sermon’s declarations. I move on to the next teacher to grab my attention.
Every day for the last month our mailbox has been filled with extra-large postcards from politicians. They make all sorts of claims: I’ve lowered your taxes, I’ve solved many problems. I’m a great guy. Most of them have superscripts with “proof” of these assertions. They seem like exaggerations and sometimes just plain misleading. The legislation and disclosures the flyers reference might be confusing to understand, and I’m not sure how to find them. Better to judge by the way the candidate looks or the quality of the graphic design. I don’t have time to check-up on my elected officials.
My high school history teacher, Mr. Southerland, forced us to constantly read old letters, journals, diaries and articles. For the 16-year-old student, they were incredibly boring. We rarely read our textbook. Until I was seated at a desk many months later, taking the A.P. American History Exam, did I understand the purpose of his instruction. I knew real history, the type taken directly from the source, not second-hand. I aced the test.
Almost 30 years later, I often forget that history lesson: read and learn directly from the source, understand bias, take some time to consider opposing views, strengthen my argument or opinion with facts and data.
It’s easier to read a summary, pursue only authors and websites in which I agree, don’t question, don’t think, just scroll on to the next salacious headline.
It’s important to remember to go to the source.
Alison Smith is a Harrison resident and contributor to The Madison County Journal.
