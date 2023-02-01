We heard concerns last week from current University System head Sonny Perdue that more Georgia graduates are failing to enroll in college after high school. Many might see decreasing enrollment as a problem, but it could be a sign of promise in our education systems.

Our students have virtually every situational and economic advantage for success. The HOPE Scholarship pays for all or most tuition. Promises of student loan forgiveness or deferment encourage a gamble to attend college even without a lottery funded program. Schools have even suspended using test scores as a condition of admission.

