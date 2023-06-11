Not too long ago Twitter CEO and Telsa Founder Elon Musk called a BBC reporter a liar during an interview. Musk had issues with the reporter’s characterization of increasing instances of “hate speech” on his Twitter feed. Most media responses have indicated the hypocrisy of the reporter repeating talking points and admitting he didn’t really use the app any longer while making the claim. However, the event reveals a more troubling trend that has progressed over the past couple decades.
Our mothers and grandmothers may have taught us that “Sticks and stones may hurt our bones, but words will never hurt me,” but we know the reality is that sometimes they do hurt. The problem with hurtful words is that past precedence dictates that we must possess the meaning of the words to claim the harm.
The first I remember of the parsing of the syntax or meaning of words was in the nineties, and we had a president who caused what seemed to be a national discussion over the meaning of “is” and “that.” Both words, before that point, had been inconsequential to most of our vocabulary. They weren’t even pieces on the gameboard of ideological debate.
I’ve never been a debater, but I knew some in high school. If I remember correctly, one of the first steps in a formal debate is to define the terms. This exercise gives each side common ground for clear and effective communication. It elevates the argument to alleviate emotion and narrows the focus of the debate to allow for a logical discussion. Understanding the meaning of terminology is the defining practice in our ability to conduct an intelligent conversation.
In his interview with the BBC, Musk asked the reporter to cite one instance of “hate speech.” The reporter couldn’t do it. Admittedly, the objection Musk raised with the reporter is that he saw more of it in his feed. Musk called him out before what I think is the more important trend.
That’s the movement of using words with new and unclear meanings to evoke an emotional debate over a reasonable one.
“Hate speech” describes sarcasm toward a specific group. It can be used to describe true or untrue statements. Most often, it doesn’t apply toward groups, companies, and individuals who have historical success in society. Its meaning is clearly opaque.
Once we make an intellectually honest assessment of the media and society, we’ll continue to see these terms.
“Tolerance” calls us to accept any view, factually supported or not. When we don’t agree with an opinion, it is “offensive.” I might have had some healthy stress last week, or maybe it was “anxiety” over the economy. I’m not sure.
None of us are sure, and that’s the problem. Our words have ambiguous meanings. We’re playing a game with the wrong set of instructions.
The meaning of words can change over time, I admit. But this game is different. Words are not necessarily changing meaning. Instead, we have no consensus at all in much of our vocabulary.
With no understanding of the terms, we can’t intelligently debate. We can’t even discuss civilly. We reduce our interaction with opposing viewpoints to emotional outbursts and name-calling.
I don’t know who’s responsible for the phenomenon of vague terminology. But it’s lazy. It’s unproductive. And it’s a game no one can win.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.