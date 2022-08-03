We planted some new roses this morning. They are placed in a brand new flower bed with no other plants. We were starting from scratch. That meant my husband and I, both type-A personalities, were destined for differing opinions on how to evenly space the plants. My husband is an “eyeball test with a measuring tape for verification” kind of guy. I’m a “measuring tape with an eyeball test for verification” kind of girl. Can you see where we might have a conflict? We do the same with hanging curtains and pictures. It’s a brutal process.
So here’s where I admit in public that I was wrong. Many times I was wrong. I measured. My husband dug the hole. It wasn’t in the correct place. He eyeballed. I measured again. It was closer. He adjusted the hole. We measured (because now I was second guessing myself). The hole was exactly where the plant needed to go. Yes, brutal but now complete.
I’ve been dealing with the same on another new project. During Covid, my husband and son decided to transform an old storage building into a greenhouse. This is the first year we’ve used it for planting. I read some books, searched Google and Pinterest, used some common sense and planted some seeds and plants specifically to grow inside the greenhouse. Some of the seeds didn’t germinate. Maybe the greenhouse was too cold. The leaves on the tomatoes curled. Maybe the greenhouse was too hot. Maybe I didn’t water enough. Maybe I needed to increase the airflow. Some of the leaves yellowed and fell off. I blamed my husband for overwatering, to his dismay. Some plants died. I have no idea why. My grape tomato is producing like crazy. Again, no idea why it succeeded and the Roma’s beside them did not. The entire summer has been an experiment of mostly failures.
School started this week, and I’m expecting to begin seeing the pictures and captions with the successes of the year. A sports team competed and beat a rival. A student is the “Colt” or “Gator” of the month. Later on, a group earns accolades for a writing competition or speaking contest. The school system will publish its great test scores.
None of us, very few of us, advertise the brutal process toward those goals and accomplishments. I’ve washed plenty of dirty practice uniforms but never celebrated them. We don’t talk about the teachable moments with our students when they didn’t treat a classmate or friend appropriately. First place at the speaking competition got a write-up in the paper, but when my son received that second-place certificate, I think I just filed it away without celebration. We ignore any negative test scores, even if we have the possibility of celebrating a gain or something to learn from them.
Failures, the brutal difficulties of the process toward success, are something we’ve come to cover-up and ignore. I’m not sure why or when that happened. Maybe our students need less accolades for their successes and more encouragement in overcoming failures. Perhaps an emphasis on the brutal process rather than the finish line can help our students grow rather than give up in frustration.
My failures in the garden this year have been sometimes discouraging. At times I wanted to just give up trying. But I will be thinking about them with satisfaction and accomplishment when I watch my new roses bloom or when I’m eating that next BLT made from my homegrown tomatoes.
Alison Smith of Harrison is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
