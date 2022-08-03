We planted some new roses this morning. They are placed in a brand new flower bed with no other plants. We were starting from scratch. That meant my husband and I, both type-A personalities, were destined for differing opinions on how to evenly space the plants. My husband is an “eyeball test with a measuring tape for verification” kind of guy. I’m a “measuring tape with an eyeball test for verification” kind of girl. Can you see where we might have a conflict? We do the same with hanging curtains and pictures. It’s a brutal process.

So here’s where I admit in public that I was wrong. Many times I was wrong. I measured. My husband dug the hole. It wasn’t in the correct place. He eyeballed. I measured again. It was closer. He adjusted the hole. We measured (because now I was second guessing myself). The hole was exactly where the plant needed to go. Yes, brutal but now complete.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.