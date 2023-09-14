Some of us have a heritage of Southern culture. That’s my husband and his family. They’ve lived in Georgia for a couple of hundred years, have family homeplaces, and even have museums and schools dedicated to their history.
By his standard, I’m a fake Southerner, even if my accent doesn’t give me away. My parents moved to Georgia in the 1970s from California via Florida, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and New York. I lived on a dirt road on a small farm for all of my childhood. My family embraced and loved Southern hospitality, people, and community. Still, our family history gave us a separation from the real Southerners. We never quite fit in.
As a Southerner by birth, I experience the politeness of real Southern families. I can fake the church meal, even making a traditional casserole or two. I don’t farm for a living, but I have fed horses a few hundred times and played in the creek as a child. I lament the houses that now cover the pick-your-own strawberry patch we passed every day on the way home. I’m Southern just like anyone else who grew up in most of Georgia.
Our latest daughter-in-law is not Southern. She’s from New Jersey, about an hour out of New York City. We call her a city girl and went to visit her hometown two weeks ago. I thought we were different, Southerners and Northerners. If I’m honest, my trip taught me differently.
Our new family member invited us to her church’s annual Polish Festival. On a Friday night, hundreds of families of all ages trekked from sometimes two states away to devour potato pancakes, Polish sausage, stuffed cabbage, and other items that sat heavy in our bellies. Kids spun in the rain shower under a tent big enough for a revival, and laughter drowned out the band tinkering throughout the night. People visited around food.
Fellowship is bigger than a church social.
A beach trip to the Jersey Shore on a Sunday afternoon stole $20 dollars out of our daughter-in-law’s wallet. Unwelcome friends unsuccessfully aimed to sandwich between us and the beach. Children squealed with the waves. Coolers popped with picnic lunches and drinks. Umbrellas made mushroom farms for shade. My husband dozed with music playing on the speaker. The beauty of the beach was a wonder of creation.
The sun still burns in Sandy Hook.
We stayed in a transitional area. Arriving on the weekend, we passed scores of warehouses but traffic was light. By Monday, commuters clogged the roads. In our desire to sightsee, we’d eaten at a greasy diner alongside generations sharing breakfast. We’d strolled the streets of a historic Township, reading stories of battles and fires. These sites juxtaposed with the warehouses were uncomfortable to see, the concrete taking over what was once green farmland. Industry and growth struggled to coexist.
Corn grows beside warehouse parking lots.
Learning takes many forms. The everyday experiences of learning often challenge the book kind of learning that I love. I had ideas and stereotypes of New Jersey, even though I’d never visited. I thought Southerners and Northerners were vastly different.
I had to experience the differences to realize we’re more the same than I had thought.
Alison Smith is a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
