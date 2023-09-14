Some of us have a heritage of Southern culture. That’s my husband and his family. They’ve lived in Georgia for a couple of hundred years, have family homeplaces, and even have museums and schools dedicated to their history.

By his standard, I’m a fake Southerner, even if my accent doesn’t give me away. My parents moved to Georgia in the 1970s from California via Florida, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and New York. I lived on a dirt road on a small farm for all of my childhood. My family embraced and loved Southern hospitality, people, and community. Still, our family history gave us a separation from the real Southerners. We never quite fit in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.