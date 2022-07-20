Last week we vacationed at the beach. I admit, my activity of choice there is head down, nose in a book under an umbrella. This week, the wind swirled and gusted. One day, it bothered me like a pesky youngest child — distracting, annoying incessantly trying to gain my attention. My book pages flapped, and eventually the wind blew enough sand in my eyes to force me to put my book away and look up, winking at all passers by.
I looked up and saw the teenage boy walking down the beach, head down nose in his phone. He missed the giant sandcastle three kids had built at the edge of the surf. He missed the seagulls overhead, hoping the family seeking refuge from the sun dropped a crumb from lunch. He missed the young brothers body surfing in the crashing waves from the incoming tide. Young man, why aren’t you looking up?
He reminded me of the family with a toddler I saw at a restaurant. Mom was scrolling social media on her phone. Dad checked email. Even their young child watched YouTube on her own personal iPad. They missed the bright smile of the waitress bringing their drinks. They missed a discussion recounting the last week. Beautiful family, why aren’t you looking up?
Or I think back to one of the last UGA baseball games I attended. Two friends had come together, heads down taking selfies and sending Snapchats. They missed that called strike three, an impressive slider from a future first round pick. They missed the high fives in the dugout when a freshman outfielder came home for the first time. Instead they sat silently without discussion. Best buds, why aren’t you looking up?
I’m not always looking up. Too many times I’m distracting myself, gobbling up time. Never seeing what’s around me. Ignoring people I really do care about. It’s just a habit. One to break. Why aren’t you looking up?
Alison Smith is a Harrison resident and a regular contributor to The Madison County Journal.
