What would you think if you were with some friends and trying to decide what to watch on TV and someone said, “Hand me the clicker.” You date yourself if you know and even those who recognize this term, probably now call this thing a “remote,” meaning remote control.
So why did this thing ever have the name “clicker?” Well in my family it was the Zenith Space Commander 600. This was the remote control device that came with my grandparents’ new Zenith color TV. The first one in the family.
You may recognize this little miracle of the 1960s that came with your TV or you may be saying “What in the world is that?” Well, now you have seen the “clicker.”
Back to the question of why “clicker?” Because when you mashed (how do you like that Southern term) one of the buttons, you got a distinctive clicking sound and the thing actually vibrated in your hand. Why did it click? That’s one of the little known facts on the planet unless you are an old television repair person or perhaps sales person.
The irony of all this is it did not have any batteries at all. It was not even electronic in any way. Inside this early piece of technical history were four little tulip-shaped tuning fork rods that were bell-shaped and flat on the ends. Each of them had a spring-loaded hammer underneath each button. When you pressed (mashed) the button you were actually cocking a little hammer that was rising above and getting ready to strike the little tuning fork below it. When you pressed the button all the way to the bottom the trigger released the hammer and the tuning fork got a strike from the hammer. To the human ear this sounded like a pretty loud click because of the high frequency of the little tuning fork.
What was actually happening was a very intense sound wave was being projected toward the television. If you look at this thing it makes little sense. You have a channel “up” and “down” but you have a volume “on/off” and then a mute. Sounds redundant to me. Once muted, you can change your red and green hue. All this was accomplished with electronic sound wave receivers in the TV that were in sync with each of the buttons. The whole thing was completely mechanical and operated through the energy of the operator pressing the buttons, which, by the way, took a little effort.
I think that the power still had to be turned on and off with a switch at the TV. I think it was that push/pull button which also operated as a volume control. It appears that once you established the volume level you liked on the TV, you could click it on or off but you wouldn’t have any volume level control. Well darn! If they can do all that why didn’t they do volume control? Beats me.
I remember being a hero at a friend’s house once long ago. While visiting, my friend’s father told me the “channel-up” button on his clicker was broken. Actually, it was the little spring that held it up that was broken. After a little experimentation, I realized that if you just hit the button hard with your finger, like pounding a key on the computer, that you could create the sound wave from the tuning fork and the channel up would work. My friend’s dad thought I was a genius. He did not have to get out of his chair to channel-up any more.
Oh, by the way….my friend’s dad was not all that inconvenienced anyway. There were only 13 channels back then. He could have just pressed the channel-down button 12 times to get the same result and not have to get out of his recliner.
This story has been told at every opportunity I have ever had where someone used the word clicker. It will probably die with me since most young people today don’t care one way or the other and this kind of trivia is not very interesting to them. The good news is that most of the time I am talking to people over 70 anyway. They all think it’s pretty cool!
Definition: cool (k oo l) - Awesome, excellent, etc.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.