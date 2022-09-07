At a recent historical presentation meeting in Athens, I was talking with Gary Doster about some of the letters that we still have from family members who originally settled in the Fork and Grove Creek Districts of Madison and Oglethorpe Counties. If you have been reading this column, you are aware that almost all of it, so far, has been my Aunt Martha’s stories about her life in the early 1900s and tales that were told to her about the Stevens and Whitehead families. Many of these involved her grandfather Columbus Augustus Stevens (Grandpa Gus), who was the son of Obadiah Stevens, the oldest son of Joseph Stevens of Mecklenburg County, VA who was the first Stevens of our line to come to Georgia. Gary expresses to me how lucky I was to have these letters regarding my family history. His comment was, “Not much was written during these times and not much of what was written down has survived!”
Great Grandpa Obadiah, Grandpa Gus’ father, had nine younger brothers and sisters in an era when it was customary for the oldest son to inherit the family home and farm. The rest of the brothers and sisters would possibly inherit some land, property or money, if there were any to be had. When the time came for these less fortunate younger brothers to start their own families, they would either set up housekeeping on property nearby or they would move away. The girls were expected to find a good man and get married. Some of the Stevens children moved from Georgia to Alabama near Selma. Why and when, we do not know.
The following letter is about all that we know of Great Grandpa Obadiah’s next younger brother, Haley Stevens. He was born in 1811 when Grandpa Gus was 2. There is no record of his wife’s name. All we know of the family is the census taken in 1870 in Dallas County, Alabama indicating he was a 59 year old, (farmer) and living with Missouri Stevens, age 33, (keeping house) and three children ages 18, 10 and 1. Perhaps his first wife had died and he had remarried the younger woman of 33 indicated in the census. There are many unanswered questions, which will become evident from the following letter.
After a very long absence I seat myself tonight to write you a few lines. This writing leaves us all on the mend. Nora, our babe, has been very sick. We did not think that she would live but she is a great deal better now. Sister Matt has been here at our house sick but she is on the mend and speaks of going back home on Sunday. I have no news to write since times have been very dull here, the dullest of hard times that I ever saw. Our corn crop has been very good and we have made enough corn to do us. Our cotton crop is now ruined from having too much rain. We have had a great deal of rain here. Today is the first fair day that we have had in some time.
Sister Martha has had a great deal of sickness in her family. Moses has had the fever and has fell off a lot. You had written me to find out how much they owed. They owe between six and seven thousand dollars from what I can come up with. All of Tom’s folks are well except for Matt. John is now in the army and has been sick ever since he has been gone. The report from his Company is that he is discharged because they do not think that he is well enough to stand the winter and they have thought best for him to come home. There is a great deal of sickness in this part of the country. More than ever before.
There are now six Companies that have now gone from Dallas County into the war and two more formed and ready to go. At this time I believe that I have given you all the news. I am very anxious to hear from you. Martha sends all her best respects to you and the family there. I will close this letter with bye.
Your affectionate brother,
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.