At a recent historical presentation meeting in Athens, I was talking with Gary Doster about some of the letters that we still have from family members who originally settled in the Fork and Grove Creek Districts of Madison and Oglethorpe Counties. If you have been reading this column, you are aware that almost all of it, so far, has been my Aunt Martha’s stories about her life in the early 1900s and tales that were told to her about the Stevens and Whitehead families. Many of these involved her grandfather Columbus Augustus Stevens (Grandpa Gus), who was the son of Obadiah Stevens, the oldest son of Joseph Stevens of Mecklenburg County, VA who was the first Stevens of our line to come to Georgia. Gary expresses to me how lucky I was to have these letters regarding my family history. His comment was, “Not much was written during these times and not much of what was written down has survived!”

Great Grandpa Obadiah, Grandpa Gus’ father, had nine younger brothers and sisters in an era when it was customary for the oldest son to inherit the family home and farm. The rest of the brothers and sisters would possibly inherit some land, property or money, if there were any to be had. When the time came for these less fortunate younger brothers to start their own families, they would either set up housekeeping on property nearby or they would move away. The girls were expected to find a good man and get married. Some of the Stevens children moved from Georgia to Alabama near Selma. Why and when, we do not know.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.