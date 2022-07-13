My grandfather, who I called Joe-Daddy, was one of the most important and influential people in my early life. He was a partner in the Stevens Martin & Company in Carlton and a gentleman farmer, carrying on the tradition of Walter E. Whitehead, his father and my great-grandfather, who I am named after. When I say he was a gentleman farmer, I mean he ran the farming operation by regularly visiting the various tracts of land, being farmed by his sharecropper partners, in a black Dodge sedan. I never saw him drive a pickup truck or wear anything but a dress shirt and slacks in his life. When I was very little I would go everywhere with him on the dirt roads in and around the Grove Creek District of Oglethorpe County as he conducted his business. I knew every farm hand in every house on every piece of property on a first name basis. Everybody called my grandfather Mr. Joe and to my delight they often addressed me as Mr. Charlie, which was just a courtesy of course but a great joy to me to occasionally have the same title as my grandfather. He died when I was 14 years old in 1964 at age 66.
Walter Joe Whitehead 1898 - 1964
By Martha Whitehead Moore
My brother Joe, Mama and Papa’s second child, was born on October 6, 1898 at Grandpa Gus’ house in Sandy Cross (another of his grandchildren). Joe grew up in the family home in Carlton and I grew up in Sandy Cross because Mama had crippling arthritis and could not take care of me when I came along. I remember that the water supply at the Carlton house was an elevated water tank with a “ram” pump at the spring in the pasture. Papa always told the boys not to climb that water tank because they could be killed if they fell. What did Joe do? He climbed up and walked around the edge of the water tank and of course he fell and was hurt. Papa was a strict disciplinarian but this time he felt sorry for Joe. He bought him a really nice pocket watch with his initials engraved on it that is still in the family today.
Joe went to grammar school in Carlton but went to high school at Gordon Military College in Barnwell, Georgia. He graduated in 1914 and worked briefly as a bank teller at the Bank of Carlton before he went to the University of Georgia in 1915. His schooling was interrupted by WWI. He served two years as a Lieutenant and returned to complete his senior year in 1919.
A very strange thing happened to Joe when he was a sophomore at Georgia. He and a close friend named Eugene R. Black, who was a senior, were the best Latin students on campus. Eugene eventually became President of the World Bank. The state government subpoenaed the two of them in the, then famous, Thomas E. Watson obscenity trial. Watson was accused of sending obscene materials, written in coded Latin, through the mail. Ironically, as a congressman, he was the father of the bill which became the Rural Free Delivery Act, which started mail delivery to country folks. Papa was very involved in politics and served as a state representative and a state senator. He did not want Joe to be involved in this trial. Papa went to Augusta to get the court to release Joe from this duty but was denied.
Joe was a very distinguished student at UGA. He was in the “Blue List,” “With Distinction” in Latin, history, English and German with a 93.7 average. While at UGA, Joe served as President of the Senior Class, Editor-in-Chief of the Pandora, Member of the Senior Round Table and Gridiron Club and was the Manager of the UGA Baseball Team.
The 1918/19 yearbook, the Pandora, had this to say about Joe next to his picture: “Here is our Editor-in-Chief, better known as “Toby,” who hails from Carlton, Georgia. He is an all-around good fellow who excels in all that he tries, conceded unanimously to be the most brilliant man on campus and one of the most popular. There is much more that could be said about ‘Toby’ but it would be censored and our efforts would be in vain.”
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
