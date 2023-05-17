Not too long ago I wrote a column about my own personal experience with what we have all come to know as COVID. It is usually called COVID 19 but is officially SARS-CoV-2. Whatever it is or whatever we want to call it, it is no joke, as I tried to make very clear in my previous column.

What I would like to share in this little fireside chat is something that I recently read in the June issue of Scientific American magazine. It dealt with what we are going to do and how we are all going to behave now that this new thing has entered our lives, forever. I gave it a lot of thought. We are all behaving differently. I am almost certain that it has to do with the pandemic and the resulting behavior changes that have become necessary and in some cases mandated.

