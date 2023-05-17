Not too long ago I wrote a column about my own personal experience with what we have all come to know as COVID. It is usually called COVID 19 but is officially SARS-CoV-2. Whatever it is or whatever we want to call it, it is no joke, as I tried to make very clear in my previous column.
What I would like to share in this little fireside chat is something that I recently read in the June issue of Scientific American magazine. It dealt with what we are going to do and how we are all going to behave now that this new thing has entered our lives, forever. I gave it a lot of thought. We are all behaving differently. I am almost certain that it has to do with the pandemic and the resulting behavior changes that have become necessary and in some cases mandated.
If you have not noticed, people are acting differently around one another in other ways. Folks are not as open and friendly as they used to be. We tend to be guarded and react differently to others when in public. The one thing I have noticed is the way people are driving and the way others react to certain behaviors on the highway. Without realizing it, this unintended social behavioral change by some people is endangering everybody.
One of the things that the article in the magazine pointed out is the way we socially interact, e.g. greeting each other. Shaking hands was something that was taken for granted among men and hugging was the norm for women. Not any more. It is even recommended that this behavior cease. We see people bumping fists, a throwback custom that is common for athletes and then there is touching elbows, a pathetic new gesture invented by someone for this pandemic.
If you are familiar with the statistics, the flu cases for 2021 and 2022 are at record lows. Why? People are wearing masks, not touching, washing, disinfecting and staying away from each other. The not so contagious influenza is not being spread because we are taking these precautions. I don’t like wearing a mask and don’t most of the time. However, if I were to be feeling a little under the weather I would simply stay home if possible or at least wear a mask until I felt better. I think this can be described as simply “considerate of others.”
Up until now, at least for the last 70 columns that I have written, I have worked very hard not to write about certain controversial things like politics or religion. That way I won’t have to worry about reading the letters to the editor to find out who disagrees with me. I am going to stick my neck out just a little here, knowing that I will have some who will disagree. It has to do with being vaccinated.
I got vaccinated every time I could as soon as it was possible. Remember, in 2021 I contracted COVID. I was sick but I did not die. I just felt very bad for a few days. I did not have to go to the hospital and I was not on a respirator. Pretty much everybody who is part of this second or third pandemic wave and is having serious health issues are those who have not been vaccinated. That I can’t understand. This is medicine. It works. Most of us get flu shots. Right? Most of us older folks have had the measles and the mumps when we were young and got the heard immunity vaccine equivalent. I was vaccinated for Small Pox and Polio. Everybody did it. They lined us up in the schools. I got my Polio vaccine in the cafeteria of the Oglethorpe County High School and I was from Madison County.
If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it should be to take the health of our community and our fellow man more seriously. Our social habits have changed and who knows how we will greet one another six months or a year from now. One thing I do know. Until this pandemic, I did not even know that the influenza epidemic of 1918 happened. During and following that, people changed and stayed away from each other. I have to believe that is what we can expect as well, at least for a while.
Whatever happens, we can all benefit from being smart and waiting for this pandemic to retreat from recent memory. There is probably one thing for sure. When it does, the world will be a different place. Maybe the epidemic of 1918 was what caused the “Roaring Twenties” to come about? Now that’s something I have heard a lot about.
Bottom line. Be a good neighbor and a good citizen. Go get vaccinated and get your booster and live life large. For the most part, there have been no adverse health issues that have resulted from taking these precautions.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
