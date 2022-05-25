Sadly, on Friday, November 27, 2020, I was an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of my close friend Turner Harris of Carlton. If you are old enough and from the northeast corner of the county, you know who I am talking about. He was the mail carrier for the 84-mile Carlton, Goose Pond, Vesta, Veribest, Enterprise, etc. route for 31 years. For a long time, many families on this mail route have had a Point Peter or Carlton address and in the late 50s, 60s, 70s and early 80s, Mr. Turner “toted the mail.” This is his story:
By Turner Ashby Harris
I was born on September 21, 1921 in the first house on the right back this way (from Carlton) before you get to the fire department at the Glade. Benjamin Turner used to live in that house. We were “po’ folks” and didn’t have much except what we could make or raise back in those days. When the Depression came in 1929 it did not affect us very much. We just stayed poor. All I remember doing when I was growing up was working hard as hell and plowing a mule on the farm (no fun).
When I was about 2 we moved to Vesta and soon after that we moved to my granddaddy Bob Harris’s place in Veribest. We basically lived on a big piece of rock that poked out of the ground there. There was a quarry that was operated by hand by a man named Dan Roberts who was producing paving stones. Our post office was at “The Glade” where there were a couple of stores. One of these was run by Will Tom Sorrow’s father. We got our goods from Ed Stevens’ store in Carlton.
I went to school at Veribest for the first seven years and then went to Lexington High School for the next four years. They only had eleven grades back then. After that I went to Athens Business College for nine months. I had a couple of jobs in Athens but not for more than a few days each. Big town life wasn’t for me. Very soon I was back in Veribest working at the quarry as a nipper on the channel bar (no fun).
I was living with my uncle there and decided to farm instead of working at the quarry. I farmed eight acres that belonged to my uncle. I invested in experimental commercial fertilizer from a company that sponsored me and made two bales of cotton to the acre. Sixteen bales of cotton from eight acres was unheard of back then. I got written up in the State Agriculture Bulletin by the fertilizer company as an example of what could be accomplished by using their new modern product.
I was living with my uncle because my mother had died at age 45 on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941. My dad had moved back to Point Peter after she died. That was the last year I farmed. I joined the Navy to stay out of the draft, which was going to put me in the Army and the mud. More about that later.
Later, my mail route out of the Glade and eventually Carlton was all dirt roads and when it rained they were nothing but mud. I always used a heavy Chevrolet to make this route. It went through about a dozen creek fords, one of which was Echols Mill. This creek was treacherous after heavy rains. The heavy Chevrolet could get through that swollen creek. I would stop, take off my fan belt, cover the motor with an old raincoat and put an extension in my tailpipe and away I would go. This all worked fine until I got a Volkswagen. I did not know they would float. The first time I tried to cross high water at Echols Mill I got washed down the creek. I got out of the car and had someone from the quarry pull me out to the other side with a dump truck full of rock. The mail had to go through.
As I said before, I joined the Navy in September of 1942 and served out the war on my new home for the next two and a half years, the heavy cruiser USS New Orleans. I was a radio operator. Everything back then was Morse code. Little did I know how this training and assignment would change my life the way it did.
Stay tuned for part two next week…
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
