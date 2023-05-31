As I mentioned last week, my grandmother captured a significant amount of information about life in the 1800s from old letters and diaries from our ancestors. Fortunately, some of our forbearers were wise enough to think that their great grandchildren may want to know what life was like were like 100 years earlier. One of the excerpts from her book was from my second great-grandfather, William Adams, when he wrote to the family in 1863. He was a part of Joe Brown’s Home Guard during the War Between the States.

He was writing to his son, James, the oldest of his 16 children. He initially instructed his eldest son to closely monitor the pea crop and determine when they were right for gathering. Obviously, while he was away keeping the Yankees out of Georgia, he was concerned about the crops and feeding his family. His second instruction was for James to get Tom to “run some tar” to put on the wagon. He was emphatic that this needed to be done, since it was almost certain that the wagon was dry by now.

