As I mentioned last week, my grandmother captured a significant amount of information about life in the 1800s from old letters and diaries from our ancestors. Fortunately, some of our forbearers were wise enough to think that their great grandchildren may want to know what life was like were like 100 years earlier. One of the excerpts from her book was from my second great-grandfather, William Adams, when he wrote to the family in 1863. He was a part of Joe Brown’s Home Guard during the War Between the States.
He was writing to his son, James, the oldest of his 16 children. He initially instructed his eldest son to closely monitor the pea crop and determine when they were right for gathering. Obviously, while he was away keeping the Yankees out of Georgia, he was concerned about the crops and feeding his family. His second instruction was for James to get Tom to “run some tar” to put on the wagon. He was emphatic that this needed to be done, since it was almost certain that the wagon was dry by now.
I was intrigued by this, mainly because I had no idea what “running tar to put on the wagon” meant. He was simply being sure that the wagon wheels were properly greased, since the wagon was the farm’s principal means of transporting just about everything. It would be the equivalent of reminding your children to be sure to change the oil in their cars. As a side bar, based on how much the young people understand automobile maintenance these days, this is an important and necessary reminder.
So what did he mean by “run some tar”? Tar was the resin that could be extracted from pinewood. It was an essential ingredient in what they use for axel grease on the wagon. His reference to the wagon being “dry” meant the wheel bearings, which needed to be greased fairly regularly or they would wear out and the wheel would fail.
In my grandmother’s book was another explanation of this process by my great-grandfather’s brother, Uncle Billie, another of our prolific writers. Uncle Billie explained what Grandpa William meant. Tom, one of the hands on the Adams farm, knew the process of running tar. He would stack fat lightwood, standing up, in a gully and put a pipe in the bottom that ran out to a pot. He would set the wood on fire and cover it with dirt, making an earthen kiln in which to cook the wood. The heat from the smoldering fire, due to lack of oxygen, would cause the resin to drip out of the lightwood splinters and into the pot.
Later, this resin would be mixed with tallow, which is beef fat, to make the grease for the wagon. This was used for many other applications where lubrication or waterproofing was needed. Grass ropes were treated with this substance to make them stronger and preserve them. In fact, this resin is a natural antibiotic, which can help to heal a scratch or cut. The resin also acts as a preservative for the organic tallow grease, which would otherwise go bad and spoil.
Pine chemicals are an important part of your everyday life. They are in everything you use today. They were a very important part of early settlers’ lives as they were trying to make their way in the early years of our country. If you are old enough, you may remember the slashed trees on each side of the road driving through South Georgia on the way to Florida. This was the way gum rosin was collected years ago to make turpentine and hundreds of other products.
The wood that was used to “run tar” in 1863 was the rich red heart pine we know by many terms. Some people call it “lighter.” It also goes by “fatwood,” "fat lighter," "light wood," "rich lighter," "pine knots," "lighter knots," "heart pine" or "lighter'd." It is simply the heartwood of pine trees. If you were from German heritage it was called “lichtern,” pronounced “Lick-turn.” If you have a fireplace or wood stove, you may be very familiar with it. If not, you should be.
If you don’t care what you spend, you can go on-line and get yourself a small burlap bag of “fatwood” from Orvis for $34.95. For that price I hope the shipping is free! If you don’t want to spend a lot of money and have the time, just go walking in the woods and look down. The ground is full of “lighter knots” there for the taking. Once you learn what to look for they are easy to find. Have fun.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
