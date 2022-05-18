My great uncle George was the first child of Walter Everett Whitehead and Luna May Stevens (Grandpa Gus’ daughter). He died when he was only 50 in 1946, four years before I was born. There were many stories about him but the most prominent one was about his scholastic achievements. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1915 when the grade system was still on the 100-point scale (unlike the 4.0 system today). Even though I cannot officially confirm this, according to all accounts he has the highest academic average ever achieved at the University of Georgia with a near perfect undergraduate record. I have his pistol and his rifle that he brought back from WWI …. but enough from me. Aunt Martha and my second cousin, Krista Whitehead, tell his story better than I could.
Brother (Uncle) George – The Family Genius from Carlton, Georgia
By Martha Whitehead Moore and Krista Anne Whitehead (Our Family Genealogist)
One of Grandpa Gus’ grandchildren was my oldest brother George (George Stevens Whitehead). He did not come to see Grandpa Gus as much as the other grandchildren. George spent most of his time with his nose in a book. Once he read something it was his. He had a photographic memory and could remember everything he ever heard, saw or read. He was a Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Georgia where he got his undergraduate Liberal Arts degree and Master’s degree. He was also awarded a Rhodes scholarship, the most famous of all international scholarships, to study at Oxford University in England.
His studies there were interrupted by World War I when he enlisted in the Army. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the 313th Field Artillery with the 80th Division. He was also with the 87th Division in the 335th Machine Gun Company. He served from August 24th 1918 until July of 1919 and fought in the battles of Meuse-Argonne and St. Mihiel. After the war he returned to the University of Oxford in England and completed his studies there.
While he was in France during WWI he had a French girlfriend named Yvonne. He had her write to me while he was there. I was so thrilled. They did not get married and we don’t what became of her. Uncle George never married.
After George completed his Maters program at Oxford, he returned to the United States and attended the University of California at Berkeley. There, he received a teacher’s diploma and became an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Speaking in the early 1920’s. Later, in 1927, he got earned a LLB (law degree) from LaSalle Extension University and in 1927 established a law practice in Burlingame, California where he resided and practiced law until his health began to fail him. He suffered from the same debilitating disease of Rheumatoid Arthritis that claimed his mother. Before that he was an avid tennis player.
Notes from my Cudin’ Krista Whitehead’s research… (1)
In 1942, George was treated at the US Veteran’s Facility in Whipple, Arizona. His World War II draft card indicates he was a patient at that facility. He was always a small man and was listed then as being five feet nine inches tall and only weighing one hundred and eight pounds. According to the record completed by the facility on April 28th, 1942, George was too ill to serve in the military.
In July 1944 he moved to a veteran’s home in Bay Pines, Florida. He subsequently died on January 24th, 1946. I was curious to know what he died of at such an early age so I sent away to the Florida Department of Vital Statistics and was shocked to see that he spent 551 days at the Bay Pines Veteran’s Hospital.
The cause of death was listed as myocardial degeneration with dilation (heart disease), Arthritis Deformans with secondary anemia (Florida Vital Records Department). Essentially he died from a dilated, weakened heart muscle. George suffered from debilitating Rheumatoid Arthritis like his mother, known back in the 1940’s as Arthritis Deformans.
His body was sent home to Georgia to be buried with his mother in the Stevens Family Cemetery at Sandy Cross, Georgia. His father, Walter Everett Whitehead, lived five years after George’s death.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
