All my life I have heard stories told over and over again by different members of the family. We lived in Carlton, which is there because of the railroad. This was the Whitehead side of the family. The Stevens side, which we were very close to, lived in Oglethorpe County. This made little difference to me. I wound up knowing just about as much about northeast Oglethorpe County as I ever did about Madison County. I hope all who read this column are as interested as I am about all the neat stuff regarding what life was like “back when.” For the honor of being able to share that, I am eternally grateful.

Sooooo….. I wanted to make ya’ll aware of a place called Lexington Station. Apologies to those who know much better than I. This country boy from Carlton knew the answer later in life. It seems that when it became common knowledge that the railroad was going to come to Athens, the folks in Lexington did not want any part of it being in town. They knew that people could be killed when horses got spooked and ran away with the buggy or the wagon. That’s when they decided it should be a few miles closer to Athens, out of earshot. So, when did all this happen?

