All my life I have heard stories told over and over again by different members of the family. We lived in Carlton, which is there because of the railroad. This was the Whitehead side of the family. The Stevens side, which we were very close to, lived in Oglethorpe County. This made little difference to me. I wound up knowing just about as much about northeast Oglethorpe County as I ever did about Madison County. I hope all who read this column are as interested as I am about all the neat stuff regarding what life was like “back when.” For the honor of being able to share that, I am eternally grateful.
Sooooo….. I wanted to make ya’ll aware of a place called Lexington Station. Apologies to those who know much better than I. This country boy from Carlton knew the answer later in life. It seems that when it became common knowledge that the railroad was going to come to Athens, the folks in Lexington did not want any part of it being in town. They knew that people could be killed when horses got spooked and ran away with the buggy or the wagon. That’s when they decided it should be a few miles closer to Athens, out of earshot. So, when did all this happen?
On March 10, 1834, a group of Athens men met in the Camak house, which is behind the Wendy’s on Prince Avenue, to form the Georgia Railroad. The president of the railroad, James Camak, began a tour of the State in order to build up interest in the railroad, explain its purpose and secure investors.
The Georgia Railroad Company was earlier incorporated by an act of the legislature in 1833 to construct a Rail “or Turnpike Road” from Augusta to Eatonton, Madison, and Athens. The Georgia Railroad is the oldest railroad in the State that operates under its original charter. Differing from its initial plan, the railroad ultimately connected Augusta to Atlanta, with a spur at Union Point, which went to Athens.
The city of Union Point grew up around this connection but that’s another story. The decision not to let the train come through Lexington was what led to the decision to build a depot somewhere on the Athens Road. This became what was known as Lexington Station. The original depot was built of wood and eventually replaced by one made of granite blocks. Anybody traveling between Lexington and Athens knows this depot and where it is. Now the good people of Lexington could drive their buggies to the depot to safely catch the train.
If you still don’t know what I am talking about, a small town grew up around this train station. Its name did not stay Lexington Station for long. In 1876 the little community was chartered by the Georgia Legislature as the “Town of Crawford,” named after William H. Crawford, the US Secretary of War and the Secretary of the Treasury. He was a very important man in the history of the United States. He lived very close by, on the hill, just outside Crawford. The historical marker is at the W.H. Crawford Road, which is the first road to the right when you leave Crawford going west toward Athens. Check it out. Nothing is left of the Crawford farm except the cemetery, which is on the left, just after you turn off of Highway 78.
So, here is your homework. Get on your computer and Google (there, I have said it again) Crawford, Georgia as well as W.H. Crawford. I found him to be a very interesting person. It made me wonder after reading all his history, how a country boy from out in the sticks (back then) wound up doing all that he did. He must have been quite a fellow. I think you will be impressed.
One more tidbit of information. The Crawford family was there long before the railroad crossed the Athens Road outside of Lexington. This location was only selected because it was the high ground which determined the selected route for the railroad from Athens to what would become Union Point. In the 1800s, if you were going to someplace else in the United States, you went through Crawford, Georgia to Union Point and there connected to reach the rest of the country by rail. Why? Because there were no cars or highways. Give it a little thought. It will make you smile.
PS - This route will soon be revived as the Firefly Trail, which will be a bicycle pathway from Athens to Union Point.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
