I hope that everybody enjoyed reading my column as much as I enjoyed writing it. After the Kentucky disaster relief story, it was the first installment of my column published in the MC Journal and I want to thank the editor and staff for giving me the opportunity and privilege of sharing these anecdotes, so important to my family, with the good folks of Madison County.
This is the story of an early trauma in the life of a little girl, Martha Whitehead Moore, at the Sandy Cross School about 1911. For those who did not see last month’s article, “Miss Martha” was my aunt who was wise enough to write down some of her experiences. Many of what I submit for publishing is her writing and her life between Carlton and Sandy Cross.
Trouble at School
Life was grand and full of joy at the Stevens home place, but now I was 7 years old. This is the age when it was time for me to go to school, so my Grandpa Gus (Columbus Augustus Stevens) took me there in his buggy. The school was about a mile away from the Stevens home place in the Sandy Cross community. When we got there I told him that I was not going to stay unless I could sit by my first cousin and best friend Walter, who was 8. He had started a year earlier, was smart enough and had learned enough that he had skipped the first grade so he was in the third grade. I don’t know exactly how it happened, but I was allowed to sit by him (spoiled wasn’t I) and wound up in the third grade class with him, which resulted in me skipping the first and second grades. Perhaps it was because my two old-maid aunts, Cynnie and Pellie, as well as Grandpa Gus had taught us so much about math and reading at home before we started school that I was able to start and be successful in the third grade. (Walter and I both finished college and graduated from high school the same year.
Anyway, every day at 7:30 a.m. Grandpa Gus would hitch up old Bob to the buggy and take me to school and then he would come back and pick me up at 4 p.m. that afternoon. There were no school buses back in those days. You either walked to school or if you were lucky like me you were taken to school. One afternoon when he came to pick me up he found me waiting for him in tears. What had happened was this: One of the big boys in the tenth grade had been teasing me a lot at recess. He told me that I was about the cutest little thing he had ever seen and that he was going to “kiss” me. Oh my! This scared me to death because I was afraid that he actually would kiss me.
After hearing this explanation Grandpa Gus looked at me for a minute and said: “Get in the buggy. We will go and pay his mother a visit and get to the bottom of this!” When we got to their place the boy’s mother met us at the gate in front of the house. It seems this boy’s sister had already told the mother that “Brother was threatening to kiss Martha at school.” The mother was very ashamed and apologetic and said “It won’t happen again.” Grandpa Gus then said, “It had better not happen again and you can tell him if he ever bothers her again I will use this buggy whip on him!”
That boy never bothered me again after that and nobody else ever did either. Also, it is very important to note that my Grandpa Gus was a very serious man and knew how to take care of things like this but everybody that knew him also knew that he wouldn’t harm a fly, much less use a buggy whip on anyone. That is why I loved him so much!
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
