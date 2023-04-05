A 'flip'

From the title you may be wondering, “What in the world is a flip”? On the other hand, some of you know exactly what I am talking about. It is a slingshot but “slingshot” was not what we called these devices when I was growing up. Every young man that I knew had some kind of flip, which they made themselves, or someone in their family made for them. I think my first one was made for me by my grandfather, who was pretty handy with a pocket knife.

There were families that I knew who went hunting together and the only weapon that any of them had was their prized flip. Of course there were no standards for these other than the three basic components, which was a “Y” shaped limb off a tree, two strips of inner tube rubber and a leather pouch. If you could find round rubber surgical tubing, you were considered “high tech” for the times.

