From the title you may be wondering, “What in the world is a flip”? On the other hand, some of you know exactly what I am talking about. It is a slingshot but “slingshot” was not what we called these devices when I was growing up. Every young man that I knew had some kind of flip, which they made themselves, or someone in their family made for them. I think my first one was made for me by my grandfather, who was pretty handy with a pocket knife.
There were families that I knew who went hunting together and the only weapon that any of them had was their prized flip. Of course there were no standards for these other than the three basic components, which was a “Y” shaped limb off a tree, two strips of inner tube rubber and a leather pouch. If you could find round rubber surgical tubing, you were considered “high tech” for the times.
Most of the stocks, the “Y” shaped limb, were from a dogwood tree. These always seemed to grow a consistent y-shaped limb and was very strong. Dogwood is a very dense and hard wood. Of course, I have seen stocks made out of just about everything; some elaborately carved and very unique to their creator. Some of you may be aware of the Wham-O Company, whose very first product, in 1948, was a slingshot, made of oak wood. You were really in high cotton if you could afford one of these.
There may be someone out there wondering, “What did you do with one of these things?” Well, it’s simple. You find yourself the correct size rock. It needs to be a “Goldilocks” rock. Not too big and not too small. It needs to be just right! This would be placed in the pouch and held with the thumb and the forefinger. Then you pulled it back and let her fly through the “Y” of the stock, right toward your target. If you had a chance to go to the mountains, you could find really smooth round rocks in the streams there. Based on your hardware and how far you could effectively pull the bands, this projectile was deadly. Small game and windows did not stand a chance.
Of course, rocks were not the only projectiles that were used. Around that time the mechanical technology wasn’t quite what it is today and bearings in equipment would consistently fail from wear or lack of lubrication. From those failures old bearings were removed and replaced and the coveted ‘ball bearings’ were salvaged. These were made of high quality steel and most fit that “just-right” size to be used as ammunition for your prized flip. Marbles were also excellent projectiles but used sparingly since they had to be saved for the marble game.
What amazed me was just how accurate some people were with one of these devices. Sometimes on a Saturday there would be a squirrel hunt that would be planned and organized by a few of us and would be a relatively successful venture. I wasn’t as good as some since, to be able to hit a squirrel in the top of an oak tree, with a flip, was no small feat. The really good shots aimed for the head, which was instantly fatal to the squirrel.
My early experiences with the flip did not involve any hunting. We were too young and not good enough to bag any game. Our targets were whatever we could find. Mostly bottles at the dumps. Sadly, there were lots of these in my youth. Every dirt road around town had a dumpsite. We broke glass until our arms gave out. Of course you didn’t break any Coke bottles. These were worth two cents each back at Ike Brown’s store. Everything else was fair game. I especially liked the big brown one-gallon Clorox jugs. They were easier to hit.
Today you can buy yourself a high-tech flip or make your own if you are so inclined. The ammunition is free if you have a gravel driveway. You don’t need a license. No sights or scopes have to be sighted in. You won’t be judged for shooting stuff like the gun owners are. What a wonderful system of harassing unwanted trespassing pests. Get yourself one and hurl a few rocks out there at high speed. It is really a lot of fun. I promise. Who knows? You might find something new you are really good at.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
