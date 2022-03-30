Here is yet another story relating events that happened around the dinner table since this was the one time when all the family would be together and interesting things would happen or something funny would be said in the course of the family interactions. When I was growing up in the fifties, this was the case as well, all of us sitting around a great big round table with a “Lazy Susan” in the middle packed full of food and condiments. Interestingly, one of these condiments was always vinegar, which was used prolifically by both the Stevens and Whitehead men. I only saw this rotating contraption at my grandparents, Joedaddy (Joe) and Coco (Chloe) Whitehead’s house in Carlton. You started with an empty plate and got what you wanted by rotating the turntable. Nobody had to say, “Please pass the beans.” You just waited for a pause as this thing turned to get what you wanted. Others would partake of the item in front of them while you served your plate. This ritual continued until everybody got what they wanted. Well, almost….. Part of this story somehow reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where the proprietor told George, “No soup for you!” Perhaps the latter part of this story was an appropriate lesson for me because I heard it several times all my life? Enjoy!
Double blessings and cheese
by Martha Whitehead Moore
It was always customary for us to eat Thanksgiving dinner at Uncle Pope’s or Papa’s house, which were in Carlton or at Aunt Lester’s in Sandy Cross. The big event was at Christmas when everybody would come to Grandpa Gus’ for dinner. One Thanksgiving several family members were all at Uncle Pope’s house. There were four Whiteheads on one side and four Stevens on the other side with Papa and Uncle Pope at each end of the table. The ladies were all in the kitchen preparing and also serving the meal.
When we all arrived, Aunt Sally, unbeknownst to Uncle Pope, had asked Papa if he would ask the blessing at dinner time. We all sat down and as if on cue, both Papa and Uncle Pope began to say the blessing at exactly the same time. Nobody ever said “Let us pray” because everybody knew what to do. Quietly and reverently in unison they said, “Father, make us thankful for these and all our many blessings, we ask in Christ’s name, Amen.” All the children were giggling of course but this time nobody got sent from the table. Neither Papa nor Uncle Pope had any clue what had just happened. The food was delicious as usual and, as was customary in those times, the women finally sat down and ate last after the men and children had finished.
My whole family loved cheese, and it was always the good old-fashioned hoop cheese, which is still my favorite. We always had a big bowl of sliced hoop cheese on the table. It was soft and delicious, especially when put in a big hot homemade biscuit. At this particular breakfast there was Uncle Thee, Papa, Uncle Joe Stevens, my brother Fred Whitehead and me. Uncle Thee was a little “light in the rafters” and would do some strange things. He had been kicked in the head by a horse when he was very young. We were always good to him since he was Papa’s youngest brother and a semi-invalid. When the cheese was coming around, Papa and Uncle Joe had already gotten what they wanted, Fred noticed that Uncle Thee was hitting it pretty hard, taking several pieces. Fred, not being one who was afraid to speak up, said “Why don’t you just take it all Uncle Thee!” Well, it seemed on Fred’s suggestion, he did. There was not a single piece left for Fred or me. True to our manners neither of us said a word.
Our cook, who was named Toog and always observant of what was going on at the table, took care of Fred and me later on, in the kitchen, by fixing each of us a healthy serving of sliced cheese as well as anything else we wanted. Life was good!
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
