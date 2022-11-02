Not too many families have reunions any more. Maybe Facebook and Twitter have something to do with that. Goodness gracious, I hope not! Anyway, as I get older, I think a lot about stuff that happened to me when I was a young’un. Sometimes these memories are a little vague and I have even discovered that a lot of the time your memory of what happened is just wrong. As I mentioned in one of my columns earlier, most people let their parents and grandparents pass away before they get a chance to ask those now important questions. I know I am guilty and that makes me sad.
Ok! If your mama and daddy are gone, which probably means that “Memaw” and “Papaw” have also probably gone on to glory, who are you going to check with to see if your memories are correct or close to complete? Perhaps childhood friends, who may or may not be around and available. Even if they are, they don’t know all the family stuff. Then there are cousins, which immediately begs the question as to where you saw them last? Probably at a family reunion that was held out at Uncle Ralph’s farm so long ago you can’t remember when it was.
I have made an effort lately to reconnect with some of these distant relatives who, for the most part, are somewhere between 60 and 90 years old. One of my mother’s youngest cousins is still around and is a wealth of knowledge. The dilemmas here is, “Do they want to talk to you and do you want to talk to them?” In case you haven’t noticed, not all family members are close and sometimes everybody doesn’t always get along with one another. Sound familiar? One day, on my way down to Mobile on I-85, I was listening to the country or bluegrass station on Siri Radio and they were interviewing a new singer/songwriter. He said that he had just written a new song called, “I Don’t Like Everybody I Love”! His inspiration was recently attending a family reunion and having a moment when he found himself looking around at everybody. It came to him that he loved all these people and would do almost anything for them. However, since he knew them all pretty well, he thought to himself, “If these people were not kin to me, I probably would not be hanging out with them.” Referring to the above song title, he said he really did not like very many of them.
The good thing about these cousins, aunts or uncles is that “Memaw” and “Papaw” were their grandparents, or some close kin and just a close to them as you were. So here lies a wealth of information that, when combined with what you remember, can be pieced together to restore a fair picture of the past. That is assuming you found the ones that will talk to you. Oh yeah! When this opportunity presents itself, go straight home and write down all that you have learned. Short-term memory is more fleeting than that other stuff you think you remember from 50 years ago.
Now for a little more advice. If and when this opportunity arises, resolve yourself to do three things. Listen, listen and listen! Assuming that they are there for the same reason you are, the one that does the least amount of talking wins! That is to say, you already know all the stuff you think you remember. What you are there for is to hear all the stuff you forgot or never knew to start with. Resist the temptation to argue and try to be right when their accounts don’t match the way you remember it. It does not matter. Both of you are probably confused anyway, and remember, absolute truth is not necessarily what makes for a good story. You get to spin it anyway you want to when you write it down or tell it to somebody else. One more thing. If there is that distant relative out there, that you don’t have the fondest memories of or really did not get along with, reach out anyway. Things change. Who knows? They just might be lonely and would love to hear from a long lost cousin they only saw once a year at the family reunion. It does not cost anything, there is almost no risk and the potential rewards are, as the Master Card advertisement says, “priceless!”
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
