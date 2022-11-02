Not too many families have reunions any more. Maybe Facebook and Twitter have something to do with that. Goodness gracious, I hope not! Anyway, as I get older, I think a lot about stuff that happened to me when I was a young’un. Sometimes these memories are a little vague and I have even discovered that a lot of the time your memory of what happened is just wrong. As I mentioned in one of my columns earlier, most people let their parents and grandparents pass away before they get a chance to ask those now important questions. I know I am guilty and that makes me sad.

Ok! If your mama and daddy are gone, which probably means that “Memaw” and “Papaw” have also probably gone on to glory, who are you going to check with to see if your memories are correct or close to complete? Perhaps childhood friends, who may or may not be around and available. Even if they are, they don’t know all the family stuff. Then there are cousins, which immediately begs the question as to where you saw them last? Probably at a family reunion that was held out at Uncle Ralph’s farm so long ago you can’t remember when it was.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.