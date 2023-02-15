I imagine almost everybody has had some experience with making “movies” of their kids or some other life event. My first experience with movie making was with a Bell & Howell, 8mm manual (wind up) camera.

You put in a roll of film, wound up the camera and pressed the button while looking through the view finder. If I remember correctly, my father had to load and unload the camera, because it had to be done in the closet where it was completely dark and I did not know how to do that. The film came in a foil package and had to be sent back in another special foil pack to keep out the light.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.