If you don’t recognize the name, you are absolutely a member of the “new generation” that is beginning to define our culture today. If I told you his pen name you would probably recognize it right away but you would be hard pressed to find someone who could name more than two of his works. How about if I asked you who was Edgar Allen Poe or Herman Melville or Walt Whitman? Could you name anything any of these folks wrote? Of course, all these people died over a hundred years ago, so they are not as popular as they used to be.
These days, with all the social restrictions that the pandemic had brought upon us, families are not getting together like they used to. These past two years have been the only times my family has not gathered during the end of year holiday season to eat, drink and be merry together, not to mention giving each other gifts. Due to that, many of us have found other times, later in the year, to get together with fragments of the family for a lunch or a dinner, at which time we would don each other with a present or two and say something about missing Christmas. Last week, my granddaughter and her beau came over for supper and brought me something. It was a 1947 illustrated edition of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
If you like to read and you find that some of the stuff that is being written and published today leaves you feeling a little unfulfilled, you may want to get yourself a copy of a classic. However, let me give you a head’s up. As the television rating system now warns us prior to watching the stuff they air today, some of the classics are not for the light of heart and may be considered offensive for those who feel it is important to always be politically correct. If you can resolve to be a little tolerant and look past all that, you are in for a real treat. If you like to read and are not finding yourself absorbed, engaged and ultimately entertained, you are wasting your time. All good stories have a central character, a setting, a plot and usually some tension, which causes you to want to keep reading.
It had been a lot of years since I read Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn. This is why I found it so much fun to read again. Our author wrote the first work I mentioned about himself and his life on the Mississippi River in Hannibal, Missouri. He was part of a group of young men who hung our together and, like all boys of that time, engaged in many adventures of their own creation. A young friend, Tom Blankenship, was the actual person that Huck Finn was modeled after. I mentioned some other famous American authors earlier but Robert Lewis Stevenson said, “I have read Huckleberry Finn four times and am quite ready to pick it up again tomorrow. It is the embodiment of the very spirit of adventurous youth.”
Of course, all this is about how excited I am to have received such a thoughtful gift from my granddaughter, since she really seems to know what turns Pop on these days. It is really about revisiting some of what I believe made our society the best one that has ever existed on the face of the earth since the beginning of time. Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn may not be your cup of tea. If not, then that’s perfectly all right. The good news is that if you want to catch a glimpse of what life was like back when your great grandparents and those before them lived, you can find that in classic American novels.
So what’s the point? Next time you go to an auction, an estate sale or see a yard sale going on, pay a visit and find where they are selling the old books for a quarter each (or even less). What is going on here is these folks are trying to get clutter out of their lives. Little do they know what treasures lie in these stacks, just waiting to bring a smile to a face and inject a little joy into someone’s, perhaps your, heart. Grab yourself a cheap old classis and curl up on the next rainy afternoon. You won’t be disappointed and it’s a lot cheaper than going to some movie you won’t remember two weeks from now. Oh! I forgot. His pen name was Mark Twain.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
