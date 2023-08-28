Samuel Langhorne Clemens

If you don’t recognize the name, you are absolutely a member of the “new generation” that is beginning to define our culture today. If I told you his pen name you would probably recognize it right away but you would be hard pressed to find someone who could name more than two of his works. How about if I asked you who was Edgar Allen Poe or Herman Melville or Walt Whitman? Could you name anything any of these folks wrote? Of course, all these people died over a hundred years ago, so they are not as popular as they used to be.

