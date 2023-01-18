In 1800, Georgia only had 24 counties but you have to consider that the population was only about 163,000 people back then. That’s about three people per square mile but of course we didn’t count the Cherokee and the Creeks. The settlers had not spread out over the state yet. In 2019 the population of Georgia was 10,799,566 people. That’s about 170 people per square mile today. However, Fulton County, the most densely populated county in the state has more than 1,700 people per square mile. If you know what gerrymandering is, take a look at a map of Fulton County and then ask yourself “Why?”
Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River. Michigan wants to claim it is the largest state east of the Mississippi but they don’t have any people living out on those lakes, which comprises 41.5% of the surface area of the state. When it comes to land area, we are the biggest and we also have more counties; 159 to be exact. Texas is the only state with more counties. They have 254 counties but the average size of their counties is over 1,000 square miles. Georgia’s average is a little over 300 square miles. Adjacent to Madison County, with 286 square miles, is Clarke County, the smallest, with only about 120 square miles. Ware County (talk about gerrymandering) is the largest county in Georgia, with about 900 square miles.
Now here comes the question. Why does Georgia have so many counties? There are really two reasons. One is the age-old understanding of a citizen being able to travel to and from his local county seat to do business or vote in a single day. Of course, this would have been by horse, buggy or wagon, allowing them to get there, take care of business and return home before the sun went down.
This was not the only reason for there being so many counties in our great state. The other reason was political power. Georgia is made up of two regions. One is Atlanta and the other one is the rest of the state, so when you tell folks where you’re from you might say you are from Georgia or you might say you are from Atlanta. People who are from Chicago don’t say they are from Illinois. So what’s that got to do with political power?
Well, if you have been around for a while, you know that at one time Georgia’s primary voting system was something called the County Unit System. That meant that a rural county got two unit votes, a town county got four votes and urban counties got six votes. That means that Fulton County got six votes and Taliaferro (tol’-li-ver) got two votes. It only took a few more rural counties to outvote the urban counties that make up Atlanta. If you are a Gene Talmadge fan, you clearly understand how this system worked to his and the Democratic Party’s advantage, back in the early 20th century. We don’t have that system any more for obvious reasons.
Personally, I like to think that our counties are divided up for the first reason. After all, in the 19th and first half of the 20th centuries, Georgia was pretty much a rural and agricultural state. Farmers did not need to leave home very often but when they visited their county seat, they didn’t have to have to spend the night. If lived past Carlton, down where the two Broad Rivers join, you might have to get up pretty early. That’s assuming you were traveling by wagon.
Oh! You say you don’t know where the Broad River’s join? That would be the South and North Broad rivers. It is on Google Earth at the end of Berkeley Road off Hwy 72. This is the eastern tip of Madison County with Elbert to the north and Oglethorpe to the south. There is not much there today except a granite quarry.
It’s pretty easy to get around today, with Atlanta only about an hour away. Many believe that Georgia needs to consolidate its counties and not have so many small governments. That’s not a popular subject with county pride being what it is. I think most folks would like it to stay the way it is. I’m an old Red Raider and I played basketball in these adjacent counties over fifty years ago back in 1967 and 1968. Afterwards, I was always ready to get back on that bus and go back to my home to Madison County. We all knew where our roots were and were proud of it. In the end, when you can enjoy the quiet good life on your porch out in the county, one would likely only go to Athens when you really need to.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
