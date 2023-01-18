In 1800, Georgia only had 24 counties but you have to consider that the population was only about 163,000 people back then. That’s about three people per square mile but of course we didn’t count the Cherokee and the Creeks. The settlers had not spread out over the state yet. In 2019 the population of Georgia was 10,799,566 people. That’s about 170 people per square mile today. However, Fulton County, the most densely populated county in the state has more than 1,700 people per square mile. If you know what gerrymandering is, take a look at a map of Fulton County and then ask yourself “Why?”

Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River. Michigan wants to claim it is the largest state east of the Mississippi but they don’t have any people living out on those lakes, which comprises 41.5% of the surface area of the state. When it comes to land area, we are the biggest and we also have more counties; 159 to be exact. Texas is the only state with more counties. They have 254 counties but the average size of their counties is over 1,000 square miles. Georgia’s average is a little over 300 square miles. Adjacent to Madison County, with 286 square miles, is Clarke County, the smallest, with only about 120 square miles. Ware County (talk about gerrymandering) is the largest county in Georgia, with about 900 square miles.

