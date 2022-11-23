Much like last week’s column, this one is about fresh water and how people got it a couple of hundred years ago. Remember, the first consideration of where to build your house was a source of fresh water. Build near a spring or dig a well was the thought process of every settler in the county back in the early 1800s. Since we already explored considerations around springs, let’s think about how people created a well.
Just about 200 years ago people were moving into Madison County looking for a place to put down roots and “settle.” If you already knew where you were going to build your house, then the next thing to do was decide where to dig the well. Maybe even decide where to dig the well and then decide where to put the house. An old Colquitt homeplace that’s on our land had a spring and a well, actually two wells pretty close to each other. Perhaps one went dry?
One of the ways that people found where to dig a well was a bit of hocus pocus called Water Witching, Dousing, Doodle Bugging, Divining, etc. I won’t get into my personal beliefs about this process but there are those that swear by it and would not think of digging a well unless they consulted a “Water Witcher” first. You be the judge. Perhaps this would be a topic for a future column.
Back in the day, once the well site was determined, it was just a matter of digging the well. This had to be planned since it may need to be up to 75 feet deep to reach water. Tools were simple, usually a pick and a shovel. Later on, a rope and a bucket to bring dirt up once you were too deep to throw it out. Often the shovel handle and the pick handle had to be shortened based on the diameter of the well. Also, windlass systems were used to bring the bucket up.
The objective is to get down to the aquifer which can be found anywhere from 15-to-75 feet down just about anywhere in the county. For most of Madison County, this is usually on top of the granite bedrock, which is everywhere. The aquifer is just groundwater sitting in a gravel bed waiting to be used or find its way out of the ground. Remember the springs from last week.
Well digging is not for the faint of heart. Wells can cave in. Usually they are shored up with cribbing (wood braces) during digging. This makes it safer. Once the digging nears completion there will be a lot of water in the bottom of the well. When water starts coming into the well it was important to dig down as far as possible, as quickly as possible, to get a good reservoir. If the walls of the well were not very firm or substantial the well may have been walled up with rock. I have seen many old wells that still had the rock walls standing inside them. This had to be tricky and would have taken great skill.
Most of the old wells that I am familiar with had a box built around them with a lid on it to keep trash and critters out. This was also a safety measure to keep people from falling into the well, especially children. On this box would be a windlass system made from two boards fastened to the side of the well box and a log with iron pins in each end, one of which was a crank. This held the well rope with a bucket attached. Cranking up the full bucket was known as “drawing water.” If you have never done this you need to find a vintage well and give it a try.
Since you only got two gallons or so per draw (16 lbs.) and you had to winch it up 60 or 70 feet, water was precious. That’s not to mention toting the water back to the house. When baths were taken, everybody in the family used the same water, which afterward was given to the livestock. Dishwater was put on the garden. In those days you didn’t waste water. Getting more fresh water was too much work.
Later on, when manual water pumps became available, they were mounted on top of a pipe that went down to the water with a foot valve at the bottom, if you were lucky. Some wells were dug right next to the house, with a porch over them, so the pump could be convenient and out of the weather. If you were really lucky, that pump (and sink) would be right in the kitchen.
So much for the evolution of the well. More details would take up a couple of these pages. The next time you turn the faucet knob or pull that lever, remember that it wasn’t always this easy to get the fresh water we all take for granted today. This also should make you appreciate your local water department and its staff. When you consider this, you won’t mind paying your water bill.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
