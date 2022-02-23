When you think about how life was right after the turn of the century (1900…) you have to consider the number of animals that were involved in the lives of the folks that lived around these parts back then. Much of the time spent was either taking care of and feeding these animals or working them to grow corps. How would you feel if “killing a chicken (or two)” was a normal part of your daily activities and if you went anywhere you had to catch and “hitch up” a horse and then brush them down and stable them when you got home, not to mention removing and hanging up all that gear. Do you know anybody that knows how to or even would milk a cow, without a machine? I am not even sure if it is legal to feed a hog slop any more. Pretty much it was horses, mules, cows, hogs and chickens but there were others animals as well. Anyway, let’s see what Aunt Martha had to say about the animals on the Stevens place.
Grandpa’s Animals – From 1904 to 1914
Grandpa Gus had a big operation and according to the newspaper it was one of the best farms in the county. In those days you measured a farm like you measured a racecar today, “horsepower!” At one time there were as many as 24 horses working on the Stevens place, a.k.a. “a 24-horse farm.” I already told you about Martha and Alice, the two blind mules. We also had two horses named Nick and Bob. Nick was white and Bob was black. Every Sunday they would be hitched up in tandem to the family carriage and we would all go to Sunday school. Nick was Grandpa Gus’ favorite and he would almost always get hitched to the buggy every day when he would take me to the school house in Sandy Cross. This was the norm until 1915 when we got an EMF (Everitt, Metzger and Flanders) Model 30 car. (EMF was later bought out by Studebaker)
When I was very small there was a hand painted picture that hung in the living room of the Steven’s home that is still there today. It was painted by Pellie Stevens, one of my “old maid” aunts who raised me. To me it was the picture of Nick and Bob, the white and black horses. What it really was, was just one light colored horse and his dark shadow behind him but I thought it was two horses.
We also had dogs. I had two shepherds named Taft and Woodrow. We got Taft first and then Woodrow and if you recognize the names you can see they were named after presidents, per my request. Whenever I think of those two dogs I have to think of Grandpa Gus’ cows. He had about 50 head of cows and whenever these cows would “come in” he would loan them out to neighbors for milk and butter, especially families with several children. I used to keep the books on what cows were loaned to what families. Grandpa did not charge for the use of the cows but the family had to keep the cow well fed. When the cow would “go dry” they would be returned to us and put back in the herd.
Grandpa Gus had a name for every one of the cows and called each one of them by those names. We had a pasture lane that went from the house all the way to the creek bottom pasture on the back side of the place. Sometimes we would take all the cows to the creek pasture for the day. The amazing thing about my dogs was the following:
At the end of the day Grandpa would say: “Taft…Woodrow! Go get the cows!” They would take off down the pasture lane and “bring in” all those cows by 6 in the evening. They would work together and do this by themselves and not a single cow would be missing. Good dogs!
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
