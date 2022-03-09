Just a few years after the turn of the last century, the world was changing pretty quickly. The industrial age was creeping into farm life and new devices like automobiles, tractors, and a little later in the 20s, telephones and radios were available to anybody that could afford them.
When Grandpa Gus got a phone in the house, he had to pay to have the line run, buy the phone and then pay the telephone company for the service. Getting a phone in the house was so significant that there was an article in the ECHO about it when this happened. To save money and true to his nature, Papa, (Walter Whitehead) only had his service turned on during “Cotton Season.” Tractors and cars were just being developed and a later on everybody began to get a telephone and then a little later began to “listen to the radio.” This story is about one of those newfangled things, the automobile, and how it affected the lives of those who had one. There were not many roads and no such thing as pavement anywhere back then. I just have to think that today it would probably be a lot like owning your own small two-seater vintage airplane, doing all your own maintenance and having your own landing strip out behind the house. I expect most of us don’t have our own airplanes and it would be a very new and foreign experience if we did. Maybe we would view and approach it a lot like our ancestors did when they first got a car. See what you think.
Grandpa Gus’ Chauffeurs
By Martha Whitehead Moore
In 1912, I was 6 years old and as I had mentioned earlier, Grandpa Gus had just acquired an EMF 30 automobile, later bought out by Studebaker. He wanted one because he wanted to be just like his cousin, J. C. G. Stevens (John), who had a “White Steamer.” The two of them were very close and had both gone off to war and served together the whole time after joining the Echols Artillery. Sadly, on February 9th, 1912, Cousin John and his wife were on the road near Comer when the car stalled for some reason. John had gotten out of the car to get it going again, which was a very complicated affair with this steam driven car. Unfortunately, Cousin John had left the car in gear and when it started up it ran over him and then into a tree with his wife still inside. The February 16, 1912 issue of the Oglethorpe ECHO said that he was taken to Comer to the doctor but only lived about an hour. This certainly would have been one of the first automobile accidents and perhaps the first fatal one in Oglethorpe County.
It had been Grandpa Gus’ intention to own and drive his own car just like Cousin John, but soon after Cousin John’s death Grandpa Gus was trying to “crank” (literally) his EMF 30 when it shook heavily and lurched a bit as it fired up. This scared him and was just too much for Grandpa Gus with the memory of his beloved Cousin John’s accident still fresh on his mind. From that moment forward Grandpa Gus would not ever again attempt to start his car nor would he ever drive it again.
This was the event that initiated Grandpa always having a chauffeur whenever he needed to go anywhere in his car. Young Obadiah (Obe) Appling, one of the farm hands that lived on the Stevens place, was immediately enlisted and learned how to start and drive the EMF 30. He was designated as the official chauffeur and drove Grandpa Gus everywhere until I was 13. With a pillow to sit on to see over the dashboard and another one behind my back so I could reach the pedals, I learned to drive our then new “Cole Eight,” which had a battery operated starter and a V8 engine. It was much nicer than the old EMF 30. From then on, whenever I was not in school and available, I was the “official chauffeur” for Grandpa Gus and took him everywhere he wanted to go. What fun that was!
