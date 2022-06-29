My second great grandfather Whitehead was the Oglethorpe County engineer, surveyor and a county commissioner in the 1800s. He was born 193 years ago in 1829 somewhere in northern Oglethorpe County. His father is buried in the Whitehead — O’Kelly cemetery one mile south of where the Watson’s Mill Road and the Smithonia Road cross Hwy. 22. His mother was an O’Kelly so he may have been born somewhere in that area.
Most of what we know about him was after the war when he returned to Oglethorpe County. He only lived to be 62 years old due to failing health in his later years. He was an active and respected member of the community. He surveyed and laid out the building site for the current Oglethorpe County courthouse and his name appears on the courthouse cornerstone.
Below is Aunt Martha’s account of him which based on my research are historically accurate. Hopefully not spoiling the story, I am very glad that a Yankee’s aim was not good. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here.
Great Grandpa George Wiley Whitehead
By Martha Whitehead Moore
Grandpa George Wiley Whitehead was papa’s father. He was a farmer in the Sandy Cross area. His place was on what is now the Dora Bush Hill road (then the Grove Creek Road). He built his house there on the Whitehead homeplace in 1880. It is featured in the book “The Housing of Oglethorpe County, 1744 to 1860.” However, it got in that book because of the author’s assumptions about when it was built. It was actually built in 1880, since his son Walter E. Whitehead, born 1868, remembered helping his father lay out the heavy foundation beams when he was only 12.
Grandpa was a farmer but he went off to the war when he was 32 years old. He was in the Echols Artillery with Grandpa Gus. They spent the war in Quincy Florida keeping the Yankees from coming up the Apalachicola River. After Sherman burned Atlanta and headed for the coast, Grandpa went to Savannah with his unit to defend the Augusta road that ran along the river. Of course there were what we know as roads back then but the “Augusta road” was a railroad line.
The Echols Artillery unit had field guns, which were portable wheeled field guns with caissons for the powder and ammunition. They were placed around and in support of the larger caliber and more permanent “siege” guns that were in place in the parapet fortifications defending the northeast corner of Savannah on the Augusta Road. There was also a large railroad gun there that almost got Sherman himself one day during the siege.
Grandpa was a corporal and a gunner on one of these field pieces, e.g. he was in charge that gun. We don’t know if it was during a fight or at some other time but Grandpa got shot in the head by a Yankee sharpshooter. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was not in good condition. Soon after this the Confederate Army evacuated into South Carolina during the night but, due to his condition, he had to be left behind.
If you know the history, Sherman then took the city without a shot being fired. When a Yankee officer was reviewing the now prisoners of war that were left in the hospital, Grandpa gave him the Masonic sign. The Yankee returned the sign and had him taken to the Union surgery. Here he recovered and was paroled, still carrying a Yankee bullet in his head. He subsequently walked back home to Oglethorpe County.
He married Cena Ann Mathews who was 16 years younger than him. They had nine children, one of which was their oldest son and my papa, Walter Everett Whitehead. He served as the county surveyor and a county commissioner but was in poor health in his later years. I never knew him since he died 13 years before I was born. His condition was mostly due to injuries he received during the war, from which he never fully recovered. The family lore was always that he went to his grave with that bullet still in his head.
Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
