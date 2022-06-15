The Stevens family in Georgia goes back seven generations from me to Joseph Stevens, who came to Oglethorpe County with his mother, Deborah (Johnson) Stevens, from Mecklenburg County, Virginia around 215 years ago; sometime prior to 1805. The first recorded deed we can find is his purchase of 200 acres of land on Millstone Creek from Charles B. Lee on Oct. 26, 1810. Prior to that, in 1808, he married Martha Patsy Carter. When he died in 1858. he owned 840 acres of land. The oldest child of their children was my 3rd great-grandfather Obadiah Stevens, born in 1809. He was Grandpa Gus’ father and my Aunt Martha’s great grandfather. Aunt Martha only knew stories about him since he died in 1891, 13 years before she was born. However, true to Stevens and Whitehead tradition, these stories were passed down and then recorded by Aunt Martha. Here is one of her accounts of him along with notes from cudin’ Claude’s book.
PS - I have one of the bookcases mentioned in the last paragraph.
Great Grandpa Obadiah
By Martha Whitehead Moore
In 1832 my great-grandfather Obadiah Stevens married Martha Watkins in Oglethorpe County. My Grandpa Gus was his youngest son. Obadiah was the first Stevens to purchase property on Grove Creek where the Stevens homeplace is now. This was the nucleus of the large farm on the Sandy Cross road where I grew up as a child.
When his second son Walt was in Virginia fighting the Yankees, during the War Between the States, Obadiah got permission from the Confederate States of America government to visit his son on the front lines. Walt had become ill and Obadiah felt he may be in need of some assistance. It was not unusual for family to render aid and assistance to family members who were off fighting the war. That complete account is in a family history book by Claude Stevens (*). Obadiah was a good father to his sons Joseph, Walton and Augustus. Joseph purchased property on the Devil’s Pond/Sandy Cross Road and became a successful farmer there. Walton almost made it through the war but died from disease before it was over and Augustus continued with his father’s legacy, farming the homeplace after he returned from the war.
Before he died, Obadiah Stevens had accumulated over 2,000 acres of land made up of several tracts in and around the Grove Creek district. On this property he had several houses, which were occupied by families that worked for him and yeoman farmers who rented from him.
The farm hands who worked on our place used to tell me stories about their old boss they called “Marse Obe.” I would put the stories at about 20 years before the turn of the century. According to one story you could often see him, on a given Saturday afternoon, riding down the road in his buggy. He had been spending the morning collecting rents from all the local tenant farmers who worked the land on his place and on other properties in and around the Grove Creek district. It was told that he would be busy doing something, riding along in the buggy with the reins down on the floor of the buggy and the horse just walking along the route he already knew so well. If you would ask any local what he was doing the answer would be, “He’s counting his money!”
Great-grandpa Obadiah was an ambitious man who had a strong faith and believed in education. He bought college text books for his sons so that they could get the equivalent of a college education there on the farm. Grandpa Gus “up and joined” the Echols Artillery in 1861 when he was 17, but came home after the war, married Martha Witcher and self-educated himself by reading those books. They are still in the library at the homeplace today.
True to his father’s desire for the family to be educated, Grandpa Gus carried on the tradition by buying each of his six married children large bookcases, which eventually would be filled with the classics and educational books. These were stacked oak cases that were in sections and had glass fronts that lifted up on each section, known today as Lawyer’s book cases. My daughter Ann has mine which came from Uncle Chandler and the others are scattered throughout the family with various cousins or their descendants, each filled with treasures from the past.
Enough family history for now. I have to watch the Braves play the Phillies.
*Stevens, Claude G., (1973), The Stevens Family, John Stevens Line (1st Edition), LCN 73-85838, Commercial Printing Company, Toccoa, GA 30577
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
