My first memories of farming are filled with two equine animals named June and Jane. These were the two mules that my grandfather owned and kept in the barn at his house in Carlton. They were my grandfather’s property but they actually belonged to a tenant farmer who worked for my grandfather named Coffield Bullard, one of the best friends I ever had in this world. He and his family lived in the house right behind my grandfather’s house. Along with the mules, there were all the harnesses, plows and the wagon. It was a two-horse wagon (one tongue) but I never saw a horse hitched to it in my life. June and Jane were the only two animals I ever saw hitched to that wagon.

June and Jane were two fine looking mules. Most folks my age know well what a mule is but most of the younger people today don’t have a clue. So what is a mule? Well, a mule is a cross between a donkey and a horse. Almost all mules are a cross between a Jack (male donkey) and a Mare (female horse). Very few mules are the other way around even thought that is possible. That animal is known as a Hinney and different from a mule. Breeding of Hinnys is difficult since the colt is sired by a much bigger animal, which makes folding very difficult for the smaller Jenny (female donkey).

