My first memories of farming are filled with two equine animals named June and Jane. These were the two mules that my grandfather owned and kept in the barn at his house in Carlton. They were my grandfather’s property but they actually belonged to a tenant farmer who worked for my grandfather named Coffield Bullard, one of the best friends I ever had in this world. He and his family lived in the house right behind my grandfather’s house. Along with the mules, there were all the harnesses, plows and the wagon. It was a two-horse wagon (one tongue) but I never saw a horse hitched to it in my life. June and Jane were the only two animals I ever saw hitched to that wagon.
June and Jane were two fine looking mules. Most folks my age know well what a mule is but most of the younger people today don’t have a clue. So what is a mule? Well, a mule is a cross between a donkey and a horse. Almost all mules are a cross between a Jack (male donkey) and a Mare (female horse). Very few mules are the other way around even thought that is possible. That animal is known as a Hinney and different from a mule. Breeding of Hinnys is difficult since the colt is sired by a much bigger animal, which makes folding very difficult for the smaller Jenny (female donkey).
Mules are hybrids and also sterile (cannot reproduce). That is because a horse has 64 chromosomes and a donkey has 62. This means the mule gets 32 from the mare and 31 from the jack making it a sterile hybrid with and odd 63 chromosomes. Ok, enough of that biology lesion.
So the question is why? There are lots of reasons. Mules are found to be documented in ancient Egypt from 3000 BC. PS – BCE people don’t recognize BC so I choose not to recognize BCE! You know what I mean. Anyway, nobody knows exactly how this came about or why they are called mules. However there are lots of reasons for mules. For one, the mule is considered to be a little bit smarter than a horse, although some will not agree with this. They are considered to be stubborn, but actually they are just more cautious and will not do anything until they are satisfied of their safety.
Other reasons for mules is their muscle configuration. They have smoother and leaner muscles than horses, compare a linebacker to a ballet dancer. One is much more agile than the other. Also, pound for pound, they are stronger than horses as well as having much more endurance. They also carry more weight on their front legs and negotiate rough ground easier based on that trait. Consider a tractor with forward assist where the front wheels help with the pulling. That’s what the mule has as an advantage. They have sort of a four-wheel drive pull where a horse does almost all the work with the back legs.
Mules also have different hooves than horses and it is not necessary to shoe a mule, although they can be shod and many were. The hoof of a mule is much smaller and narrower than a horse. They have shorter tails and manes but if you have not noticed, they have much longer ears and bigger heads relative to the size of their bodies. Some people see them as the overall better beast of burden but that is just opinion and has everything to do with what you are using them for.
Mules eat less than horses and what they do eat does not need to be as high quality as horse feed. The first mules were brought to this country by George Washington, who recognized their economy. Hay quality for mules need not be of the high-energy quality as hay that is normally bought for horses.
You just don’t see many mules much anymore. By the 1960s it is estimated that there were less than 10,000 mules left in the country. However, about 100 years ago, around 1925, it is estimated there were as many as six million mules in this country. Obviously the advent of the tractor made the mule obsolete and so the breeding (creation of mules) just stopped. The horse story was a whole different world so horse breeding continued for different reasons. One was that almost nobody ever raced mules.
Coffield used to hitch up the mules to the wagon during the planting, cultivating and picking seasons and go to the field. The mules pulled the plow to get ready to plant. They pulled the planter that put the seed in the ground, which was Cole Cotton Planter. They pulled the cultivator to plow the cotton and they pulled the wagon, which was the sole transportation back and forth to the field. These old gals died of old age sometime in the sixties. These were the last of the Whitehead mule heard and the end of an era.
