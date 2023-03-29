Something I have done quite a few times is to go on a week’s fishing trip in Alaska. In the South if you ask a man what he likes to do in his leisure time, he is very likely to say, “I like to hunt and fish.” When I was growing up, my friends and I did a lot of fishing. That was because it did not cost a lot of money and it filled the hours with something to do. Some people say that fishing is boring. I guess it could be if you really don’t know how to fish. Remember that this art is not called “catching” it is called “fishing.”

There are so many different kinds of fishing that I could not begin to describe them in this column. I would, however, like to share one category of my own fishing experience that I consider to be “as good as it gets.” One distinct category of fishing is fly fishing. This is done with gear that is usually lightweight but you can go for the “big ones” if you just step it up a little bit to the heavier equipment.

