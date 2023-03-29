Something I have done quite a few times is to go on a week’s fishing trip in Alaska. In the South if you ask a man what he likes to do in his leisure time, he is very likely to say, “I like to hunt and fish.” When I was growing up, my friends and I did a lot of fishing. That was because it did not cost a lot of money and it filled the hours with something to do. Some people say that fishing is boring. I guess it could be if you really don’t know how to fish. Remember that this art is not called “catching” it is called “fishing.”
There are so many different kinds of fishing that I could not begin to describe them in this column. I would, however, like to share one category of my own fishing experience that I consider to be “as good as it gets.” One distinct category of fishing is fly fishing. This is done with gear that is usually lightweight but you can go for the “big ones” if you just step it up a little bit to the heavier equipment.
There are two kinds of fly fishing. One is done under the water and the other on the surface. Like in the movie “A River Runs Through It,” surface fishing is known as “dry fly” fishing. The other unique thing about fly fishing is that you cast the line and not the weighted lure on the end of monofilament line. Flies are very lightweight and attached to the end of the fly line with a tippet, which is a length of monofilament. The weighted fly line is then cast much like a whip.
The good news about fly fishing in Alaska is the absolute abundance of fish that like the dry flies, the subsurface flies and some you catch that don’t eat at all. These species are Arctic Char, Grayling, Trout (usually Rainbow) and Salmon. The first three are hungry fish that go after whatever you present because it looks like a bug (food) to them.
The latter is the real reason for going fishing in Alaska. Mainly because when the Salmon run happens, five different species of Salmon come up from the Pacific Ocean to the rivers they were born in to spawn and die. The females are full of eggs. They deposit them on the bed of the river followed right behind by the males who fertilize them much like a crop duster covers a field. These fish don’t eat once they start up the stream from the ocean.
Why is this so special? Why Alaska? Why Salmon? Well, it’s like this. There are a whole bunch of them. I mean so thick in some places that you can’t see the bottom of the stream. More fish, in one place, than I have ever seen in my life. Much like the trout in the long concrete pools in the fish hatchery, except in the wild. There may be places other than Alaska where this happens, but I don’t know where that is. Lastly, a Salmon is a really big fish and we all know that if you are going to catch fish, you want to catch a big one. In Alaska you can catch yourself a bunch-a-big’uns and do it every day.
One important thing to know about fishing in Alaska is this: In the summer, the sun comes up about five o’clock and goes down about midnight. That makes for a long day. When you are standing in a stream in your waders at five in the afternoon and wondering why you feel so tired, it’s because you have been fishing for 11 hours and you have about six more to go if you can hold out.
Why would anyone do this? I guess you just have to love to catch fish. In the streams of Alaska it is very hard not to catch fish. On one trip, I sat in a folding chair and caught one hundred Pink Salmon in a row. On the other hand, I have hooked a 40-lb. King Salmon on a nine-weight fly rod and played him up and down the river for an hour and a half before I wore him out enough to land him. Then I turned right around and put him back in the river.
If you have a week to spare and don’t mind spending a little bit of money (really not all that much) you can have the fishing experience of your life. Another consideration; it is not for the faint of heart and pretty much a young man’s game, meaning it takes stamina to fish 16 hours a day for five or so days in a row. Lastly, the best part is telling everybody all about it for the rest of your life.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.