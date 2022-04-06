My Aunt Martha was a humble woman and would never write a story about her husband, Uncle Austin, but I believe she wouldn’t mind if I tell a little something about the only Major League baseball player that married a Whitehead girl from Carlton. He was born in 1905 in Elberton and grew up in a family of carpenters who moved around a lot. At one time the brothers (his uncles) all moved together to New York for the work that was available. One of his uncles even met and married one of those “Yankee” women while they were up there. There have been worse things and she turned out to be all right. He went to high school in Elberton and worked for a while with his father and uncles but Uncle Austin’s spirit was a lot more adventurous than that and when he got a shot he was off to make some money playing baseball. I do remember that all the women in the family used to talk about what a “good looking” man he was.
William Austin “Cy” Moore started playing professional baseball in the minor leagues for the Macon Peaches, class “B,” in the South Atlantic League in 1927 when he was 22. He was called up to the Majors in his third year, June 7th, 1929 to play in the National League (the show) for the Brooklyn “Robins” (later the Dodgers in 1932) at the old Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, NY. As a pitcher, he was paid $2,400 ($200/month) when he got to the majors. That’s not very much money now, but it was probably a lot in 1929 and perhaps a lot more than some on Wall Street made that year. In 1933 he was traded to the Philadelphia “Phillies” where he played his last two years in the major leagues.
He was a pretty good starting pitcher for the six years he was in the National League with a career ERA of 4.86. On a Monday, September 24th, 1934 he pitched the entire first game of a double header against the Brooklyn Dodgers, losing 5 to 3; the last Major League game of his career. The next year, at age 29, he was moved back to the minor leagues and played out the rest of his professional career in the International League and Southern Association for the Baltimore Orioles, Little Rock Travelers, Birmingham Barons, Knoxville Smokies, and, at age 33, the New Orleans Pelicans; all AA and A1 teams. All together he played professional baseball for 12 years in a row with six of those in the National League from 1929 to 1934.
Nobody alive today remembers what Uncle Austin did between his baseball career and when he and Aunt Martha got married in 1945, but we do know that in 1947, their only child, Ann, came along. I am sure someone reading this was in school with Ann and graduated around 1965. According to what cousin Ann remembers, they came from Elberton about 1954 or 1955, when she started the second grade. That is also when Aunt Martha started teaching French, Spanish and, of course, math at the high school. My Aunt Martha was star teacher so many times in a row that the rest of the faculty just threw up their hands and gave up hope of getting this honor while she was around. Her Spanish skills resulted in her being recruited to work in Miami, FL as a “secret agent” during WWII inspecting and censoring the Latin American mail going in and out of the United States.
Uncle Austin used to be seen almost every day in his old green 1953 Ford pickup truck that he rode around in with one of the farm hands known as “Chicken” Echols. He grew some crops but mostly tended to his chicken houses. He was a loyal member of the Baptist Church and loved to read his Bible. Sadly, Uncle Austin’s health wasn’t very good; his game on this earth was short and “the bottom of the 9th” came early for him in 1972. He and Aunt Martha are both buried with my Great Grandfather and Grandpa Gus in the Stevens Cemetery on the Stevens home place. He was a good man who was adored and loved by a good woman and daughter. Maybe they have baseball in heaven?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
