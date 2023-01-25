It is likely that many who read this will not have ever been part of a process where you made your own ice cream on the back porch or the kitchen or under the carport or wherever it happened. And for many of you that think you have, I’m not talking about something made out of plastic with a motor that you plug into the wall and wait for it to stall down. Probably many only knew about these electrical abominations that came along in the 1960s.

Our family only made ice cream a few times a year, in the summer time of course, on the back porch of my grandmother’s house in Carlton. This was in conjunction with when the peaches were ripe and ready to pick. First thing in the morning we had to load up in the old black Dodge sedan and ride up to Comer where Mr. Legg had a peach orchard. Then we had to go out in the orchard and pick the peaches that were carefully selected by my mother and grandmother. These were placed in baskets made out of very thin wood and wire. After picking several baskets full, they were loaded into the boot of the car and back home we went. (The boot of the car is what most folks call the trunk.)

