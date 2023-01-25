It is likely that many who read this will not have ever been part of a process where you made your own ice cream on the back porch or the kitchen or under the carport or wherever it happened. And for many of you that think you have, I’m not talking about something made out of plastic with a motor that you plug into the wall and wait for it to stall down. Probably many only knew about these electrical abominations that came along in the 1960s.
Our family only made ice cream a few times a year, in the summer time of course, on the back porch of my grandmother’s house in Carlton. This was in conjunction with when the peaches were ripe and ready to pick. First thing in the morning we had to load up in the old black Dodge sedan and ride up to Comer where Mr. Legg had a peach orchard. Then we had to go out in the orchard and pick the peaches that were carefully selected by my mother and grandmother. These were placed in baskets made out of very thin wood and wire. After picking several baskets full, they were loaded into the boot of the car and back home we went. (The boot of the car is what most folks call the trunk.)
When we all got home the peaches had to be washed, cut up and canned. It was a big deal. All hands on deck and everybody had a job. Canning was something that went on much of the summer with one day being dedicated to peaches. Unlike most folks, we actually put up our food in a metal can. These were about twice the size of a regular can, silver on the outside and amber on the inside. We had this mechanical device that was turned by hand and in two stages it would fold down the round lid around the edges which would seal it. Most folks canned in glass jars but there was never any of this at my grandmother’s house. The difference is that you better write on the cans once you made up a batch of something or other. Otherwise, you would never know what you had.
After the canning, some of the peaches were saved to make ice cream. I think the ingredients were milk, cream, sugar and peaches but don’t hold me to that. I was not in charge of mixing ingredients. I was in charge of turning the crank on the churn. That’s what we call it. It had a big metal top with a handle that connected to a big gear on the container lid. Inside was a paddle assembly and the churn itself, which was made of wood. You put in the ice cream mixture, closed the lid on the container, set the whole thing down in the churn, locked down the drive mechanism and filled the space with ice.
Now comes the unusual part. Turning that crank handle was not very difficult in the beginning. Round and round the container would go inside the ice. Back then I had no clue as to why salt had to be added to the ice as I turned the crank. In any case, I knew that I was not going to be able to finish the job. My good friend, Coffield Bullard, was always there with me, adding ice and salt. The container turned under that saline mixture as the crank became harder and harder to turn. I did not understand this either, but I did know that eventually Coffield would have to take over. A man who plowed a mule all his life had no problem turning an ice cream churn to finish the process.
Now it was my job to go through the house, which by the way was full of people, and announce that the “ice cream was ready.” The process was then reversed. Off came the gear mechanism, and after taking the lid off the container the dasher was removed. The dasher (paddle assembly) would be covered in ice cream and had to be scrapped off with a wooden spatula. However, you could never get all the ice cream off. Somebody would need to lick the dasher. Guess who? You get the picture. Also, great care had to be taken not to get any of the salty water in the ice cream.
From there this tasty concoction was spooned out into bowls for everybody and a hush would fall over the crowd. All that could be heard was the tinkling of spoons in the bowls and then me moaning because I was suffering from brain freeze, a result of eating my ice cream too fast. All I can say about this great family tradition is that it happened at the same time and in the same way every year and it was wonderful.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
