This will be the last of Aunt Martha’s stories that I have to share. However, since The Journal has honored me by allowing me to share some of these old family tales, I plan to continue to share others that I have until I run out of material. Perhaps after that I can just start making stuff up and see if anybody has any interest! Kitty Stevens, Joe Stevens Jr.’s wife and my first cousin-in-law twice removed, who still lives at the Stevens homeplace, told me “You should not let the truth get in the way of a good story!”

As I may have mentioned before and as you know if you have been following Aunt Martha’s stories, Grandpa Gus had 15 grandchildren. Actually, he had 16. Somehow, Aunt Martha forgot about the younger brother of Martha Faust Gillen, Walter Z. Faust III. He’s buried right there in Lexington. Aunt Martha wrote down all this when she was in her 90s so we won’t hold it against her for forgetting one out of 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.