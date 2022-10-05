This will be the last of Aunt Martha’s stories that I have to share. However, since The Journal has honored me by allowing me to share some of these old family tales, I plan to continue to share others that I have until I run out of material. Perhaps after that I can just start making stuff up and see if anybody has any interest! Kitty Stevens, Joe Stevens Jr.’s wife and my first cousin-in-law twice removed, who still lives at the Stevens homeplace, told me “You should not let the truth get in the way of a good story!”
As I may have mentioned before and as you know if you have been following Aunt Martha’s stories, Grandpa Gus had 15 grandchildren. Actually, he had 16. Somehow, Aunt Martha forgot about the younger brother of Martha Faust Gillen, Walter Z. Faust III. He’s buried right there in Lexington. Aunt Martha wrote down all this when she was in her 90s so we won’t hold it against her for forgetting one out of 16.
This story is about the last of the grandchildren of Grandpa Gus, who was one of the four grandchildren that I really knew when I was growing up. He was my parents’ age, so I wound up knowing his children, Lynn, Clay and Mark very well when I was growing up. Back then I really did not know exactly how they were kin to me, but I did know that they were my cousins and I must have heard my parents mention Joe Junior a thousand times. Here is Aunt Martha’s story about Grandpa Gus’ last grandchild.
Martha and Walter assist in the birth of Joe Augustus Stevens Jr.
Walter and I had just graduated from college, at the same time, in June of 1924 and neither one of us had found a job yet. We both knew exactly what we wanted to do. I wanted to be a teacher and he wanted to be an electrical engineer. I had gone to Shorter College and he had gone to Georgia Tech.
I remember it being a very hot day in July of 1924. Aunt Rita, Uncle Joe’s wife, was expectin’ most any day. There was a plan that involved both of us. We were supposed to go to Royston or Bowman and bring back a practical nurse that was contracted to come and stay at the house once the baby was born. Of course we did not know it would be a boy yet but the name Joe Jr. had already been determined if it was. The nurse, from Bowman or Royston, I really can’t remember, was to come and stay at the house a month and look after Aunt Rita and the baby.
I remember that we had our bags packed and were ready to go because I was to go and stay in with Papa in Carlton for a week and Walter was to go and stay in Carlton with Uncle Pope. After a week we could come back home to Sandy Cross.
Somewhere about the twentieth of July we were told to head out and get the nurse, so off to Bowman or Royston we went. We picked up the nurse and got back to the house only to find out that it had been a false alarm, so we headed back north with the nurse to take her back home. We got back to Sandy Cross that night with suitcases still packed.
On July 27th we were told that this was definitely it and we needed to get on the road again. I remember that we were in Walter’s Ford and it was hot as blazes that day (no air conditioning back then). Then it was back to Sandy Cross to deposit the nurse at Grandpa’s house.
Per the plan we were now off to Carlton for a week. After the week had gone by we returned to find one-week old, Joe Junior, was being cared for as the newest member of the Stevens family. We were very happy and proud to have been part of the team that had helped bring the last grandchild into this world. It is important to note that we were twenty and 21 years older than he was. Like us, all of the other grandchildren thought that he was really something special.
I believe this is the last story that I will write about Grandpa Gus and his fifteen (sixteen) grandchildren. Now I am going to go and watch the Braves.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
