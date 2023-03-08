Some of my earliest memories are of the family events, which always happened every year, at the same time and pretty much at the same place. Setting aside Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, this was a family event that was almost sacred. I think I had mentioned before about family reunions. This is where you meet and eat with people you love but don’t necessarily like. These didn’t necessarily happen every year and if they did they moved around a lot. The happening that is most firmly planted in memory is the “vacation,” which, for some reason, always happened the second week in August. I don’t know why this week was so important but that was the week it happened, every year, until I got in high school.

The reason I say “pretty much at the same place” is because we only went two places: Jekyll Island and Daytona Beach. Myrtle Beach was very popular to a lot of my friends but we never went there. Maybe that’s because it is not in Florida. I do remember that going to “Florida” on vacation seemed to be a little bit more prestigious. The prestige part comes from always having to tell everybody where you went on vacation and what you did. After all, you had been gone a whole week, actually eight days, from Sunday morning to the following Sunday evening.

