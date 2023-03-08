Some of my earliest memories are of the family events, which always happened every year, at the same time and pretty much at the same place. Setting aside Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, this was a family event that was almost sacred. I think I had mentioned before about family reunions. This is where you meet and eat with people you love but don’t necessarily like. These didn’t necessarily happen every year and if they did they moved around a lot. The happening that is most firmly planted in memory is the “vacation,” which, for some reason, always happened the second week in August. I don’t know why this week was so important but that was the week it happened, every year, until I got in high school.
The reason I say “pretty much at the same place” is because we only went two places: Jekyll Island and Daytona Beach. Myrtle Beach was very popular to a lot of my friends but we never went there. Maybe that’s because it is not in Florida. I do remember that going to “Florida” on vacation seemed to be a little bit more prestigious. The prestige part comes from always having to tell everybody where you went on vacation and what you did. After all, you had been gone a whole week, actually eight days, from Sunday morning to the following Sunday evening.
Nobody had seen or heard from you for a week. Only Dick Tracy had a radio telephone and you sure were not going to dial zero and get an operator to help you make a long distance telephone call just to talk to somebody. When you got home everybody was excited to see you. This meant they had to come see you, or you had to go see them, to tell all about the vacation. Mostly this was your grandparents and sometimes your aunts and uncles, depending on how close by they lived. Then, there was another activity that was even more important, which involved more people than just the immediate family. This was when the pictures got developed. This package got carried around and shown off by various family members until Labor Day.
One other thing I remember very well was just how glad everybody was to see us when we got back. You would have thought that we had done a tour of duty in some foreign war or something. Everybody got hugged and kissed and generally made a fuss over for some reason. This was expected and I tolerated all the hugs and kisses. However, there was one greeting that sticks in my mind like it was yesterday and was by far the most important reunion of all after eight days of absence. Who was it? It was not a person. It was our dog Rusty. She was an Irish Setter and was with us from my first memories until I was fourteen years old. When we drove up in the yard she went crazy. No matter how old she was she started running circles like a puppy, jumping all over you and licking every part of your body that you would allow. I always imagined that she thought we had abandoned her and she would never see us again. She only did this once a year and truth-be-told, I was as glad to see her as she was glad to see me.
What did you do on vacation? Well, here it is in a nutshell. First you started out real early on Sunday morning with all your bathing suits, shorts and a metal Coca-Cola ice chest that had a huge tray in the top for sandwiches and other stuff. No McDonalds and Burger King in those days. It took all day to get there. Once you arrived and checked in to the tiny one level motel room, it was out to the beach and back. You did this multiple times a day, all day, every day. The one thing I do remember is that the room was air conditioned, something we did not have at home.
At night you either got in the car or took a long walk to the restaurant to eat. This is where you got seafood and other exotic things like hamburgers. For the evening meal you got out your best tee shirt, your calypso pants and your flip flops. In Daytona Beach, which was acafter we got a little older, you then went to the board walk and, at least once, walked out on the pier. If you were lucky you could get a new tee shirt and play a limited number of games of ski-ball or other huckster games.
After six straight days of this routine, you had to get up at the break of day and pack the car for the ride home. It was somehow important to try to get home before dark. I guess it was so you could get hugged and fussed over before your grandparents went to bed. Last word: I still don’t like sand. It gets in everything.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
