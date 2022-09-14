I may be able to piece together a few more stories from what Aunt Martha wrote but we have just about reached the end of her recollections that she passed down to her daughter Anne and her grandchildren. Aunt Martha spent most of her last years at Magnolia Estates in Oconee County, where she enjoyed life immensely, especially when she had visitors, which was pretty often. Not many of the 15 cousins (Grandpa Gus’ grandchildren) were able to visit since they had either passed on or did not live in the area. However, many of the descendants of those cousins did visit her. She also may have been one of the biggest Atlanta Braves fans there was since she never missed a game (unless she dozed off during one). If you wanted to talk, you didn’t go see her when the Braves were playing. Aunt Martha was also well traveled as you may have noted from some of her stories. The following one is another of those travel stories and yet another one about her pocketbook.

More on pocketbooks and travel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.