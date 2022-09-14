I may be able to piece together a few more stories from what Aunt Martha wrote but we have just about reached the end of her recollections that she passed down to her daughter Anne and her grandchildren. Aunt Martha spent most of her last years at Magnolia Estates in Oconee County, where she enjoyed life immensely, especially when she had visitors, which was pretty often. Not many of the 15 cousins (Grandpa Gus’ grandchildren) were able to visit since they had either passed on or did not live in the area. However, many of the descendants of those cousins did visit her. She also may have been one of the biggest Atlanta Braves fans there was since she never missed a game (unless she dozed off during one). If you wanted to talk, you didn’t go see her when the Braves were playing. Aunt Martha was also well traveled as you may have noted from some of her stories. The following one is another of those travel stories and yet another one about her pocketbook.
More on pocketbooks and travel
by Martha Whitehead Moore
I was forever losing my pocketbook and I cannot tell you how many I have lost over the years; some I got back and others were never to be seen again. Fortunately, they never had very much money in them and all the other stuff could be replaced with some effort. I remember once in my freshman year of at Shorter College in Rome, I was riding the Seaboard Airline Railroad back to school. Somewhere along the line I misplaced my little beaded bag and it was never seen nor heard from again.
I remember 10 years later, in 1932, Arnoldine Thornton and I were on our way back home from the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. We had made the trip in a Pullman car (sleeper) with one berth each, one over the other that folded up. I suppose they still exist and people travel on trains overnight. We each had a bed but we both (Dina and I) slept in the lower berth and put our suitcases in the upper berth.
Pullman Sleeping Compartment
I remember getting up very early the next morning, about 4 a.m., to be the first in the train car bathroom. When I got up I put my pocketbook in the upper berth where our suitcases were before I went to the bathroom. When I returned I went back to bed. When we woke up later that morning I discovered that my pocketbook was missing. The purse contained a few items and $30 in American Express traveler’s checks. We were able to get the money that morning in Salt Lake City at the American Express office.
Here’s the best part of the story. We were traveling to Chicago to see my brother Fred, who you have read about in one of the earlier stories. Low and behold, when we got to Fred’s house in Chicago, there was my pocketbook waiting for me. A young man, who told Fred he was half Indian, said he had found the bag along the side of the railroad tracks and it had Fred’s address in it. According to the young man, he had come from Utah to Chicago in order to return it to me. The traveler’s checks were gone but everything else was still there. He beat us there because we had stopped along the way, spending two days in Salt Lake City. Fred had given him $5 for returning the purse, which was a lot of money in 1932. It is still very hard to imagine that he had ridden the rails all the way from Utah to Chicago just to return the pocketbook.
Our trip to the Olympics in 1932, over a period of 20 days, only cost each of us $324 for travel, meals and other expenses. I remember us having $50 each in traveler’s checks for spending money. I only spent $20 of my $50 and still had $30 when I got home.
Since I was a single teacher, I remember having three months off and being able to travel in the summer was a wonderful thing. Grandpa Gus had died three years earlier in 1929, when I was teaching in Virginia and I rode the train home for the funeral. I did not lose anything on that trip, however, I still do lose my pocketbook, as I have now somehow done on this eighth day of June, 1996 at the ripe old age of 91. Old habits are hard to break.
