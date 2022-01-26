When I was growing up one of my favorite people was a teacher at Oglethorpe County High School, who taught language and mathematics.
Almost everybody I have ever heard make any comment regarding her said that she was the teacher that helped them learn what they know about mathematics. Her name was Martha Ann Whitehead Moore and she was my grandfather’s sister. She was known as Ms. Martha. Her husband, Austin Moore, was a major league baseball player. She was born in Carlton, Georgia in 1904.
She lived until 2001 and was 97 when she passed away. Born the fourth child of Walter Whitehead and Luna May Stevens Whitehead (my great grandparents) of Carlton, Georgia she spent most of her early life at the Stevens home-place in Sandy Cross due to her mother being unable to care for her. She was my great aunt and I believe that those of you who knew her saw her somewhat as I did; somewhat of a Saint, being one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever known.
She believed deeply in family and for the benefit of those of us who could not have known, tried to tell us something of what it was like to live and grow up being shuffled between Sandy Cross and Carlton right after the turn of the century. She wrote a small book with her experiences as she remembered them. I will include one here and hope it will be a reading pleasure for those of us who are beginning to appreciate history more and more lately.
How my Faith in My Grandfather Was Restored
I was born in 1904 and was raised for a while at home in Carlton Georgia until my mother was stricken with crippling Rheumatoid Arthritis and I went to live with her Grandparents Augustus and Martha Stevens on their farm in Sandy Cross.
Grandma Martha died when I was 3 years old. From then on, I was raised by my Grandfather “Gus” and my two unmarried (old maid) great aunts Cynnie and Pellie Stevens, who lived on the farm until they died. One of them took care of the kitchen and the other one took care of the house and grounds. Grandpa “Gus” ran the farm.
I remember clearly being taught by my great aunts about the sins and dangers of cursing and using foul language of any kind. There was no compromise when it came to this rule. When I was 4 years old, I clearly remember hearing my grandfather use this kind of language on two different occasions in a single day. One afternoon about 6:30 p.m. we went down to the hog pen to “slop” the hogs. When the pigs got a little greedy trying to get more than their share they splashed some of the slop on Grandpa Gus’ pants. He said, “Doggone them pigs!” while wiping the slop off his good trousers.
That evening on the porch around 9 p.m. we heard some of the neighbor boys down in the ribbon cane patch stealing stalks of sugar cane. There was so much cane that would have given them all they carried off if they had asked. Grandpa Gus knew what they were doing and said “Dogon those boys!”
That was the straw that broke the Camel’s back for me. I knew that my Grandfather had committed a terrible sin two times in one day and that he was headed straight down to Hades — to the devil. I was so upset when I went to bed I cried myself to sleep.
The next day I told my two aunts about what had happened, what I had heard and my concerns about Grandpa Gus. They immediately assured me that even though that was not language that should be used that it was not severe enough to condemn him to eternal damnation and everlasting punishment. To say the least a large burden had been lifted from my heart.
I ran out of the front door and immediately began following in his footsteps again as he went about his work. I can honestly say that the examples he set for me have carried me successfully through my entire life. His guidance has been my inspiration for the last 90 years.
Aunt Martha wrote this at about age 91.
Stay tuned for more next week.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is a Homewood Hills resident who grew up in Carlton.
