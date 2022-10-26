If you read the column last week regarding my experiences at Watson’s Mill, let us move downstream a bit to the next bridge crossing the Sough Broad River between Oglethorpe and Madison Counties: Andrews Mill.

Watson’s Mill is famous. You can look up the history online. Very interesting. However, the place on the South Broad River that is nearest and dearest to my heart is Andrews Mill, just south of Carlton on the Lexington-Carlton road and about three miles downriver. Leaving the city limits of Carlton you only have to go around one very long curve in the road and you are there. It’s just a little closer to Carlton than Watson’s Mill but actually further from my house than Watson’s Mill

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.