If you read the column last week regarding my experiences at Watson’s Mill, let us move downstream a bit to the next bridge crossing the Sough Broad River between Oglethorpe and Madison Counties: Andrews Mill.
Watson’s Mill is famous. You can look up the history online. Very interesting. However, the place on the South Broad River that is nearest and dearest to my heart is Andrews Mill, just south of Carlton on the Lexington-Carlton road and about three miles downriver. Leaving the city limits of Carlton you only have to go around one very long curve in the road and you are there. It’s just a little closer to Carlton than Watson’s Mill but actually further from my house than Watson’s Mill
Why was Andrews Mill my favorite? There were several reasons. I guess the firsts one was, when the weather got warm, you could get inside a pumped up truck inner tube and ride down the shoals from top to bottom. Of course, you would then have to carry that inner tube back up the Madison County side in order to do it all over again. The tube wasn’t that heavy, but it was big. Carrying it around your neck was the easiest way and it helped to keep the horse flies and deer flies off of you. If you have ever been bitten by one of those things you know what I mean.
To spend the day riding the rapids at Andrews Mill was a pretty simple thing. You did not need much gear. A bicycle, the inner tube and a pair of gym shorts (baiting suite) was it. Shoes? What’s that? No vehicle (although we did sometimes get a ride later on from some of the guys who could drive and had something to drive). I clearly remember going down there a few times on what we called a rail job. That was an old six-cylinder car without a body, just some bolted on seats. When you hit the mud holes down near the river, all that brown water just came right back on you.
That old mill house was something to see. It did not have a mill wheel. It had a turbine. The mill house was about four stories tall with all kinds of wooden chutes and grain bins in it. The large round millstones, now mailbox posts, were quarried right out of the bedrock in the river. There is still one that was never lifted off the bedrock right out there in the middle of the river, if you know where to look. This river crossing site had to be very popular all the way back to prehistoric times. You can ride a horse, a wagon or walk all the way across the river in the upper shoals. I am certain that there was a ford here long before anybody ever considered a bridge.
I used to know this river like the back of my hand. Every pool in between the rocks all the way down had catfish in it. This leads me to the other reason we went to Andrews Mill. If you were not going to ride a tube down the shoals, you were going there to fish. The equipment needed was a bicycle, a fishing pole, a pair of gym shorts and a metal or plastic box with a secure lid to keep your hooks, lead and bait in. You kept it around your waist or wrist with a piece of string or leather.
There was only one bait we used. That was what we referred to as “go-devils.” These are actually Dobson Fly larva that live under water until they emerge as the adult Dobson Fly. Look it up. Oh by the way, you got these when you got to the river. Best catfish bait on the planet behind Red Wasp grubs and Catalpa worms. You had to spend about an hour pulling the long grassy moss of the rocks to find enough to fish all day.
Riding the tubes down you had to be sure that you turned the metal valve stem down and had it on one side away from your body. That thing would cut you wide open if you didn’t know what you were doing. It was one little rapid after another all the way. The first one was what we called the “Death Ride”! You would ride down this curvy rapid and then walk back up the rocks, repeating this until it got old. Then it was on to the Jackson Hole where you would get off the tubes and do some diving off the Jackson Hole rock.
After your swimming we floated on down to the Mill Pond and below until the shoals ran out. Then as I said before it was over to the left bank and begin the ling trek back up to the top. We’d do it all day and then go hope and put either iodine, mercurochrome or methylate on your knees and elbows. Sounds like punishment but it was worth every minute of it and I would not trade it for all the tea in China.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
