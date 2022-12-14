Georgia was chartered in 1732 in England by the King George II. Some believe that the chartering of Georgia was the beginning of the last of the 13 original English Colonies in America, and actually, in a way, it was.
However, Georgia was not a colony when General James Oglethorpe first landed in Savannah in 1733. Believe it or not, Georgia did not become a British Colony until a little over 20 years later in 1754. Some of you are saying, “That’s not right!” If you don’t believe me, get out your history books.
Georgia was chartered as a provisional colony, which was actually just a trusteeship and an area to separate South Carolina and the other 11 colonies from the Spanish, who occupied Florida. When Oglethorpe came to America for the first time he did not land in Savannah. He first landed in Charleston. This was to get ready to land in Savannah. He chose Savannah because he wanted to establish his settlement as far away from the Spanish as possible. We were not getting along with Spain at the time and were at war with them over this coastal territory that is now Georgia.
Ok! So what was James Oglethorpe if not the first Governor of Georgia as we have all been taught? He was chairman of the Board of Trustees that governed Georgia from 1733 to 1754. Actually, he was mostly the commander of the British military that occupied the new provisional territory. He was never governor of Georgia because Georgia didn’t have a governor until it finally became a British Colony.
Oglethorpe spent very little of his time in Savannah. He spent most of his time in Frederica, a fortress community on St. Simon’s Island about 80 miles south. General James Oglethorpe left Georgia 10 years after he first landed in 1733. He left because he had been defeated in the siege of St. Augustine while at war with the Spanish. After that, he went back to England, never to return.
We have a large black granite monument in front of our Courthouse in Lexington, Georgia honoring General James Oglethorpe as the first Governor of the State of Georgia. Technically, that is not accurate. However, it is a very nice monument and really isn’t hurting anybody. Maybe we should just leave it there for all who walk by it to enjoy and talk about. Seems like a good idea to me.
There wasn’t much law in Georgia when it was first established in 1733. It was not governed or ruled by the English Crown, so the Trustees made the rules. There were many small and insignificant rules but some were very important. One of the first was that no individual would be granted more than 500 acres of land. This was to keep the large plantation owner system of the Carolinas from happening. Georgia was initially intended to be a place where common people could come and settle. Initially, it was supposed to be for ex-prisoners and debtors from the lower classes in England. Due to the promise of land and a new life, that did not happen. Getting a ticket to settle in the new world was a big deal and most who came were prosperous and prominent people and certainly not poor or criminal.
Three other major rules that were imposed by the Trustees were as follows: no spirituous liquors could be produced; no slavery would be permitted; no unauthorized dealings with the Native Americans.
These were honorable intentions and an experiment to eventually make Georgia a pure individual “yeoman” farming colony. However, none of these three rules held. People made liquor illegally just like they do today. Everybody dealt with the Native Americans as long as they could get away with it. Slavery was adopted. Even the first rule of land ownership slipped as prosperous people got large grants of land after the American Revolution.
Georgia evolved differently than all the other colonies. It was the last but it also became the biggest state east of the Mississippi. It eventually was the most prosperous since you could grow crops down here year round. Georgia may have been the last British Colony but we were the fourth to be ratified as a State under the new United States Government, behind Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We were not always behind. Keep Georgia on your mind!
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
