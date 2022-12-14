Georgia was chartered in 1732 in England by the King George II. Some believe that the chartering of Georgia was the beginning of the last of the 13 original English Colonies in America, and actually, in a way, it was.

However, Georgia was not a colony when General James Oglethorpe first landed in Savannah in 1733. Believe it or not, Georgia did not become a British Colony until a little over 20 years later in 1754. Some of you are saying, “That’s not right!” If you don’t believe me, get out your history books.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.