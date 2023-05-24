Most of my relatives that I knew as a young man originated in the Sandy Cross or Point Peter (the Glade) communities in Oglethorpe County. But of course, like in any family there are branches that came from other places. My ancestors did not just court and marry the neighbor from down the road. They ventured out into other communities, in other counties and occasionally found one of those he/she relationships. Sometimes that person would actually come to them. This happened when circumstances brought a new young lady to my grandfather’s little town. Often these occasions were just a visit to a cousin or family member but in this case, it was actually a job.

In the small town of Carlton, like all the small towns in Madison County in the early 1900s, there was one schoolhouse. I have no idea when it was built but I am guessing it was in the 1800s. It was still standing when I was a boy but soon torn down. This large two-story brick building was the classic schoolhouse with big halls, high ceilings and lots of rooms, about 10 I think, for the different classes. Of course, this school would have needed teachers and that’s what made it possible for me to be here today.

