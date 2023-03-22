Why is history important? I have to admit that I believe I am now wiser than I was when I was younger. As an elementary and high school student, I despised all the history lessons I was required to sit through. I paid no attention to the teachers and could not understand their enthusiasm. Who cares when the “War of 1812” was fought! When I went to college, history was an elective course and I intentionally never took one. This is something I very much regret.
Have you ever asked yourself, “What is history?” It’s what we are. It is the compiled memories of how we got to where we are now. It tells us where we came from and to some degree will reveal where we are going, if one pays attention. History helps us know who we are and how we fit into our environment. The reason history is not so important is that the results of historical study are not immediately evident. Society today is looking for immediate gratification and does not appear to appreciate the importance of the long game.
At one point in my life I came across a video tape by a guy named Morris Massey. The name of it was “What you are is where you were when!” Later he changed it to “What you are is…….!” I was taken by his message and became a student of his philosophy. After all, are we not the sum total of what we have learned from our first memories and is this not “our” history that makes each of us an individual; different from every other human being on the planet.
I may have written this in a column before, but if I could have one wish regarding my family, I would want to spend one week with my great grand-father, Walter Whitehead. I think it would take about that long for him to tell me all the essential elements of his life from 1868 to 1950. My second cousin, Krista Whitehead, calls our family historical research (genealogy) “Exploring Backwards.” She has a website dedicated to this. When it comes to family history, she is my hero. My obsession with family and history in general was accelerated when I met Krista and caught the genealogy disease from her.
So why would I write a column about history in general? If any of you have been reading all the other 65 columns, since I started this process, you know that Madison and Oglethorpe County history is pretty much all I have been writing about. Mainly things that happened 100-to-150 years ago in the Whitehead and Stevens families of Carlton and Sandy Cross. This one is not about something that happened but why everything that happened in the past is important. How can we understand how our society works today if we don’t know how it worked in the past?
One of the most important aspects of history is the “rule of law,” which governs everything various groups of people do every day. How did this come about? Laws are made to assure continuity of positive and desirable behavior and outcomes. They are also designed to prevent the negative that is inevitable, due to the shortcomings of the character of humans. If we don’t learn from our mistakes, we are doomed to repeat them. History helps us know what to do and what not to do!
Some would like to erase parts of our history because it does not serve to support and reinforce their current ideals and values. It is good to have dreamers that would like to change society and mold social values to their view of what is right and wrong. The sad reality is that there are those, much like Karl Marx, who believe that, in order to change the world to their model, we have to wipe out all historical elements and knowledge of the past that don’t conform to their ideas and vision.
I have come to the conclusion that this is a dangerous thing, which will do much more harm than good. Lewis Carol wrote in Alice in Wonderland, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there!” History tells us where we have been but if you follow the chronology, it tells us where we are headed. If we like where we are going, we should continue. If we don’t, we should begin to make social change that creates the “history” we would like to leave as our legacy. Destroying the part of history we don’t like or don’t agree with would prevent future generations from being able to envision a better future.
I feel like we should look at how those who preceded us lived and enjoy imagining what life must have been like back then. Then we can wisely take time to ponder our future, come together as a society and do everything in our power to make the world, that our children will be living in, as good as it can be. Some say, “Don’t look back?” I think not! I don’t know anybody that thinks a pile of burning books is a good thing.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
