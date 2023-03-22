Why is history important? I have to admit that I believe I am now wiser than I was when I was younger. As an elementary and high school student, I despised all the history lessons I was required to sit through. I paid no attention to the teachers and could not understand their enthusiasm. Who cares when the “War of 1812” was fought! When I went to college, history was an elective course and I intentionally never took one. This is something I very much regret.

Have you ever asked yourself, “What is history?” It’s what we are. It is the compiled memories of how we got to where we are now. It tells us where we came from and to some degree will reveal where we are going, if one pays attention. History helps us know who we are and how we fit into our environment. The reason history is not so important is that the results of historical study are not immediately evident. Society today is looking for immediate gratification and does not appear to appreciate the importance of the long game.

