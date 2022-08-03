I never knew my great-grandfather that everybody called Papa. In the Whitehead and Snelling families he was never referred to any other way. He died in 1951 when I was 9 months old. However, in a way I did know him more than most children know their great-grandfathers. It would not be possible to put what I was told about him in this column. Earlier I had shared Aunt Martha’s story about my grandfather Joe Whitehead. I was very close to him and knew that the house he and Coco lived in was actually Papa’s house. It is the tan brick house in Carlton with the green tile roof, across the railroad tracks on what we called the little road, actually South RR Avenue. My first cousin Sara and her husband David live there now.
Even though he was not there when I was growing up, his memory was very much alive in that house. It was quite a place to play in and explore for a little boy. I am pretty sure that it is the biggest house in Carlton and perhaps was one of the largest in Madison County in its time. Please don’t think me arrogant for pointing out the size of the house. Papa built this house for his wife Luna May Stevens, who was Grandpa Gus’ daughter. It was pretty much a statement by Papa that, “I have made it!” meaning he was successful in his life’s dream. She only got to live in it one year before she died in 1921.
I have supplemented Aunt Martha’s story below with other historical facts and stories my family shared with me. Hundreds of times I have thought, “What I wouldn’t give to have been able to spend just one day with him so he could tell me about his life!”
Papa – Walter E. Whitehead
By Martha Whitehead Moore
My father, Papa, was born in 1868. Grandpa George Wiley, his father, was a Sandy Cross farmer on the Watson’s Mill Road, which is now called the Dora Bush Hill Road. George Wiley built his home there, on “the homeplace”, in 1880 when Papa was only 12 years old.
Papa worked hard all his life on the farm and learned how to be a successful farmer from his father and other neighbor farmers in the region. However, Grandpa George Wiley died early in life due to the wounds he received during the war. Papa left home when he was about 20 years old, to “make it on his own”. He went to work for the Stevens & Huff Company in Sandy Cross. His first salary was $100 a year which was paid to him in advance to give him a start. In those days, commuting was not much of an option, so he lived in the back of the store there in the Sandy Cross community. He also was allowed to eat out of the store, so not only did he not pay any rent, he did not have any grocery bills.
In addition to working in the store, Papa’s dream was to become a farmer like his role model Augustus Stevens, so he started farming as a sharecropper, which means that he farmed land that was owned by someone else and got to keep a share of the profits when the crop came in. With his $100 he bought two horses, which cost him $25 each. Unfortunately one of the horses died shortly thereafter and he had to buy another horse for another $25. If you do the math that means he only had $25 to live on for the rest of the year. Life was hard for him and he himself said that in most of his early years he lived on an income of about $2 a week.
Papa was very frugal and saved his money, so when opportunity knocked he bought land of his own, which he began to farm in partnership with others who were sharecroppers as he had been. He continued to work at the store until he could make a living as an independent farmer. When he married my mother, he was not a wealthy man and family lore has it that his bride, Luna May Stevens, had chosen a husband that was below her status in life. After all, she was the daughter of Augustus Stevens, part of the Stevens family and Papa was just a young man who had been a sharecropper and was struggling to make it in this life.
Stay tuned for part two next week……..
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
