I never knew my great-grandfather that everybody called Papa. In the Whitehead and Snelling families he was never referred to any other way. He died in 1951 when I was 9 months old. However, in a way I did know him more than most children know their great-grandfathers. It would not be possible to put what I was told about him in this column. Earlier I had shared Aunt Martha’s story about my grandfather Joe Whitehead. I was very close to him and knew that the house he and Coco lived in was actually Papa’s house. It is the tan brick house in Carlton with the green tile roof, across the railroad tracks on what we called the little road, actually South RR Avenue. My first cousin Sara and her husband David live there now.

Even though he was not there when I was growing up, his memory was very much alive in that house. It was quite a place to play in and explore for a little boy. I am pretty sure that it is the biggest house in Carlton and perhaps was one of the largest in Madison County in its time. Please don’t think me arrogant for pointing out the size of the house. Papa built this house for his wife Luna May Stevens, who was Grandpa Gus’ daughter. It was pretty much a statement by Papa that, “I have made it!” meaning he was successful in his life’s dream. She only got to live in it one year before she died in 1921.

