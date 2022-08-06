— Continued from last week: About the time Papa achieved the status of a successful landowner and farmer, he also became a partner in the Stevens & Huff Company in Sandy Cross and the Stevens Martin & Company in Carlton.

He eventually became the sole owner of that business, buying out all the other partners. It was well known in the family that Papa built our house in Carlton for Mama as a statement to Grandpa Gus and the Stevens family that he was worthy of being part of that clan. It seems almost unheard of today but in the last 50 or so years of his life he accumulated several thousand acres of land in Oglethorpe County and Madison County. A well-known gentleman from Carlton, Roosevelt Howard, said that one of the stories told amongst the folks “back in the day” was that “If you knew which side of the road to walk on, you could go from Carlton to Sandy Cross and never get off Whitehead and Stevens property.” That was, of course, a myth but a good tale and a flattering compliment to the hard work and successful efforts of Grandpa Gus and later Papa.

