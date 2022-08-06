— Continued from last week: About the time Papa achieved the status of a successful landowner and farmer, he also became a partner in the Stevens & Huff Company in Sandy Cross and the Stevens Martin & Company in Carlton.
He eventually became the sole owner of that business, buying out all the other partners. It was well known in the family that Papa built our house in Carlton for Mama as a statement to Grandpa Gus and the Stevens family that he was worthy of being part of that clan. It seems almost unheard of today but in the last 50 or so years of his life he accumulated several thousand acres of land in Oglethorpe County and Madison County. A well-known gentleman from Carlton, Roosevelt Howard, said that one of the stories told amongst the folks “back in the day” was that “If you knew which side of the road to walk on, you could go from Carlton to Sandy Cross and never get off Whitehead and Stevens property.” That was, of course, a myth but a good tale and a flattering compliment to the hard work and successful efforts of Grandpa Gus and later Papa.
Papa was a staunchly religious man who never missed a worship service on Sunday and was a recognized leader and long-time deacon in the Carlton Baptist Church. He also was very strict with his son Joe’s daughters, who lived in the house with him. The girls could never wear slacks or shorts out of the house if he knew about it. Of course, they did sneak out in that attire when they could but nobody ever dared let Papa know about it. When all the rest of the family would sit in comfortable upholstered chairs in the afternoons and evenings, Papa would sit in his hard-back banker’s chair without a cushion.
Papa was also very active politically. He served as Chairman of the Madison County Board of Education for several years as did his son Joe and his grandson-in-law Henry Snelling, Jr. It was almost as if serving the community on the Madison County Board of Education became a family tradition. Papa represented his district in the State House of Representatives and later served as a State Senator on two different occasions. He was written up and pictured in the four-volume “Story of Georgia” compiled by the American Historical Society in 1938.
State Senator Walter E. Whitehead
He was also active in many civic organizations such as the Rotary Club and the American Legion. We have some notes from his speeches either on the campaign trail or at American Legion gatherings around the state. He often spoke in his speeches of the “greatness of Georgia’s place” in the legacy of the United States. He always upheld the farmer and focused on the merits of hard work and often warned his listeners of the danger of “borrowing money.” Papa believed in saving your money and paying cash for what you needed. Today one might say that Papa was “cheap” but in truth he simply was frugal in every aspect of his life. When the telephone became available, he had one installed at the house but only had it turned on during “cotton season” so he could call every day to find out what the market price for cotton was. Once his son Joe, who became a businessman in his own right and was the clerk for Stevens & Martin, encouraged Papa to get into the market and invest in stocks and bonds. Papa replied that he had no interest in that and when questioned as to “why not?” he simply replied “It’s my money! I’ll use it as I see fit!”
Papa was very proud of the fact that he served his country in both world wars. Even when he was too old to be a fighting soldier in World War II, he enlisted in the US Army Quarter Master Corp, Service and Supply Division on the home front and achieved the rank of Major. He also represented Georgia in the receipt of the Presidential Selective Service award. One of the pictures we have of him is receiving that award from President Harry Truman.
It would be fair to say that, like many of the prominent men from Oglethorpe and Madison counties, he was a successful and respected southern gentleman and leader who loved the land, his family and his country. His legacy lives on in the family today.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
