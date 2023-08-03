Well, if you look this word up in the Webster dictionary it says, “To bring a vehicle to a stop at or on the edge of a public way.” Not exactly what I had in mind when a close friend of mine suggested that I write about this topic. He is a very prominent and well-known citizen in the Northeast Georgia area, but his name shall remain anonymous, considering the content of this column installment. He did, however, dare me to write this column so here we go. I want to be clear that there is no intent of controversy here in any form or fashion. The title says it all. What I am writing about is nothing new, meaning it has been around since horse and buggy days.
I recently was researching the history of the Watson Mill Bridge and mill site when I wrote my last column. There was a lot in there about the covered bridge that spans the South Broad River between Oglethorpe and Madison counties. One of the things that stood out, probably due to the fact it is the longest covered bridge in the state, was the name that the bridge got regarding young adults who crossed it in their buggies when courting. Are you ready? It was called “the kissing bridge.” If you know anything about Athens, there are some rocks alongside Prince Avenue at what was the Navy School. These are known as the kissing rocks.
Now why would that be? From what I know there is scarce little time that young people have together when they have some privacy. There is going out to eat, concerts, movies, ball games, bowling, plays, family visits, baby sitting, roller skating, church activities, etc., etc., etc. So, think about it. None of these provided very much privacy. However, when the young lady got picked up at her parent’s house she had to be transported to the activity and brought home. This was in the buggy and later on in the automobile.
Even then it was difficult to have any privacy, since these were open vehicles or if not, they had glass in the front, back and all the doors. There was always the chance that if you were on the open road that you were being observed by someone. Once you arrived at your activity that was to comprise the lion’s share of the “date” there were always all the other people who were there for the same reason.
Now for the drama. When the young suitor picked us his sweetie at the house, he obviously had to return her safely home to her mama and daddy at the appointed time. I am sure that everybody knew about this. It was the sworn duty of every parent to establish a very strict expectation as to when an adolescent would return home, no matter if it was the young lady being picked up or the young man who had to initiate this event, borrow the car and for that matter, pay for everything.
But there was one small window of time that was probably known far and wide by all but seldom mentioned in mixed company or around parents. If the plan was well laid by the enterprising couple, they could slip away from the public venue early enough to leave a brief between the departure of public places and the appointed time to arrive back at “mama’s house.” Now here is where there had to be some very creative logistics planning on somebody’s part. It was mostly left to the young man to make this decision, but from what I know there wasn’t much questioning or concern going on from the damsel’s perspective.
Now you saw it on television all the time. Somewhere above Los Angeles there is a high hilltop that overlooks the city with all the lights below. All those people did not go up there just for the view or perhaps the very first time was for the view but if you have seen it once you are not going back just to see it again. Whether it was in a group along a hilltop overlooking the city, valley, river or whatever, or it was in the cemetery behind the church it was known as “parking.” The most creative parking I ever knew about was on an old ramp type grease rack that stood in front of Fortson’s Store at Dogsboro on highway 29 in Madison County. Who would have ever thought to consider that someone might be in a car that was up on top of a grease rack?
So, for all my readers out there, think back to the time you remember when you and your sweetie needed to be alone for just a few minutes to determine if you really liked each other or not. I think I am writing about something that has likely been experienced to some degree by most people. If not, then you are one of the few unfortunate ones who has missed out on perhaps the greatest tradition there ever was. Likely there are very few, so stop for just a minute and think back to those days. That feels good doesn’t it?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
