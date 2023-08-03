Well, if you look this word up in the Webster dictionary it says, “To bring a vehicle to a stop at or on the edge of a public way.” Not exactly what I had in mind when a close friend of mine suggested that I write about this topic. He is a very prominent and well-known citizen in the Northeast Georgia area, but his name shall remain anonymous, considering the content of this column installment. He did, however, dare me to write this column so here we go. I want to be clear that there is no intent of controversy here in any form or fashion. The title says it all. What I am writing about is nothing new, meaning it has been around since horse and buggy days.

I recently was researching the history of the Watson Mill Bridge and mill site when I wrote my last column. There was a lot in there about the covered bridge that spans the South Broad River between Oglethorpe and Madison counties. One of the things that stood out, probably due to the fact it is the longest covered bridge in the state, was the name that the bridge got regarding young adults who crossed it in their buggies when courting. Are you ready? It was called “the kissing bridge.” If you know anything about Athens, there are some rocks alongside Prince Avenue at what was the Navy School. These are known as the kissing rocks.

