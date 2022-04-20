Some of the stories were told to Aunt Martha when she was little because they happened 40 or 50 years before she was born. In one of these she mentions my second great grandfather, George Wiley Whitehead, who was the county engineer in Oglethorpe County in the late 1800s and was one of the county commissioners when the courthouse was built in 1887. His name is on the cornerstone. His name can also be found on hundreds of plats in the county records. He was the one who actually “laid out” the courthouse site and foundation as it stands today. I have his instrument, which he used to carry out this task. Just a little side anecdote; the rest of Aunt Martha’s tale is the real story here.
People helping people
By Martha Whitehead Moore
When I was a little girl I was told these stories many times by different members of the family. Two were about how helpful Ab was to Cousin John and Grandpa Gus during the war and then later how Aleck was cared for by Grandma and Grandpa Gus.
Grandpa Gus was in the war with the Echols Artillery that was formed in Lexington. He had just turned eighteen years old when he enlisted with his cousin John (J.C.G.) Stevens, four years older. They were stationed around Quincy, Florida for most of the war; keeping the Yankees from coming up the Apalachicola River into Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Grandpa Whitehead (George Wiley) was also in that unit.
Grandpa Gus’ father, Obadiah Stevens, and John’s father, Jasper Stevens, thought it was a good idea for the two young men to have someone go along with them to look after them while they were off fighting the war. Ab (short for Abner) Appling, one of the farm hands on the Stevens place, was sent along to help with the chores and look after them. For Ab, looking after these 18 and 22-year-old young men was probably relative light duty, since he avoided the regular duties of working on the farm every day. According to Grandpa, Ab was an excellent cook and did laundry as well as keeping their camp clean and orderly. He was also an excellent “chicken thief”, which made for good eating for the three of them while they were far from home. Grandpa said he always kept them well fed and even cooked for the few Yankee prisoners that they occasionally had in the camp. I have to stop writing for a while now and get ready to watch the Braves play Cincinnati. (I am just writing it the way she wrote it! C.S.)
Now for another story: I also remember hearing from Grandpa Gus and other family members about the earthquake of 1889. I think it should be entitled “How Grandma (Martha Witcher) Stevens Saved Aleck’s Life.’ Aleck Appling was one of the farm hands that lived in one of the houses on the Stevens place along with his brothers and sisters Hop, Dow, Linda and Obe. Aleck lived in a house at the intersection of the road to Comer (Smithonia Road) and the road to the Whitehead place (Dora Bush Hill Road). Aleck was pretty old by then and his house was totally destroyed by the earthquake. A new house was built for him and is still there on the same spot; but back to my story…
Aleck was in his house when it collapsed during the earthquake and was very seriously injured. Grandpa Gus and Grandma took him back to their house and made a pallet out of quilts for him on the floor in front of the fire in their bedroom. He stayed there for many days recuperating from his injuries. Grandma stayed with him the whole time feeding and caring for him until she finally nursed him back to health. He fully recovered and went back to his new house that was built where the old one had been. He wasn’t family, but he needed help. That’s what people did back then. They helped each other.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
