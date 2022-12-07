I’ll get to the title later. This article is a follow-up from last week about mules. It can also be applied to horses or donkeys. Considering that 150 years ago people got around using animals, one may not realize all that it took to accomplish this. People who ride horses today know all about this and call all the gear that is necessary “tack.” They even have a tack room in the barn where they keep their tack, not to be confused with the derogatory term “tacky,” which is a completely different thought.
When it came to mules you referred to all the necessary gear as the harness or harnesses. If you were hitching up a mule, or a pair of mules, to drag heavy logs out of the woods you could be using up to twenty-five different pieces of harness to accomplish this. Ok, I am going to say it…Go to Google and see what they have to say about a “horse harness.”
Tack is usually just a saddle, a blanket and a bridle which is about all you need to ride a horse. However, when it comes to beasts of burden that are used to do work on the farm the harnesses are a whole different story. The objective is to hook the animal up to whatever you are using to do the work and to apply some type of device so that you can control the animal.
The most important part of a harness is the bridle. There are as many types of bridles as there are types of cars on the road. For the most part it is used to control the animals head and get the animal to do what you want it to do. Maybe the bit is the most important component on the bridle, which is in the animal’s tender mouth. With it properly in the animal’s mouth and the reins fastened to the bridle you can control your critter pretty well. Many working bridles have blinders, which are leather covered plates to keep the animals attention on what is in the front and not get distracted or spooked by things on each side.
The rest of the harness is designed to hook the animal up to the device, be it a plow, wagon, surrey, buggy or whatever else you want to move. The Borax Company used a team of 20 mules to haul a 10-ton wagon out of Death Valley long ago. That was a lot of harness.
One way to hook up an animal was to use a breast band across the animal’s chest. That was for very light duty and not used at all for a working animal. Working animals used the collar and hame system. You have seen them on the wall at Cracker Barrel. The collar fits around the animal’s shoulders and against the shoulder muscles on each side. It was made of leather with soft material inside. The hame was fastened to the front of the collar. It was made of wood and metal. The trace chain was hooked to the metal part of the hame and went back to the hook on the wagon or to part called a singletree, if you were in the field. The singletree was then hooked to the plow.
Why all this apparatus? It was necessary that you not injure your animals when using them for work. After all, they need to last a lifetime which is 30 to 40 years for a horse and probably a good 25 years of working life. The collar is smooth leather and is very large where it goes against the animal’s shoulders. The hard surface of the hame, necessary to create a secure connection, never touches the animal. Therefore, there is a chain of devices that conduct the energy from the ground to the plow.
Now, let’s get back to last week’s column and the title of this column. Is the mule pulling the plow or pushing the plow?
Hmmm? Bet you never thought about it this way. Almost all of us think of a mule pulling a plow or a wagon, etc. But now that I have described how you go about attaching your mule to your implement and harnessing him up, what is the mule’s perspective. Actually, from the mule’s point of view, he is pushing the plow. How’s that you say?
Remember that the soft padded leather collar is around his neck and against his shoulders. He is pushing against this and it is pushing against the hames that the trace chains are hooked to. It is not until this point, where the chain hooks to the hame, that the pulling happens. All the mule knows is; when you snap those reins and say “Hyah, Getup,” or whatever term you use, he is supposed to start pushing forward with his shoulders. Think about it and have a little fun with the next uninformed millennial who may be willing to listen.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.