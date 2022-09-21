When I was little we were always going over to the Stevens homeplace to “visit” (dirt roads). If it was cold there would be Aunt Cynie, Uncle Joe and Aunt Rita sitting in the front room of that big old house with a good coal fire going in the fireplace.
I guess they read a lot because I never remember seeing a television or heard a radio playing in that house back in those days. I used to wonder why Uncle Joe was called “Uncle” by my grandfather (Joedaddy) and my grandmother (Coco). Joedaddy was old from my perspective and for someone to be his uncle and/or aunt meant they must be “really old.”
Turns out, Uncle Joe was actually 10 years older than my grandfather, who would have been in his 50s when I was little. He was Aunt Martha’s uncle as well and the youngest son of Grandpa Gus. It was one of those generational things which many of you have experienced. I learned this later in life, when I encountered friends that had uncles and aunts who were actually younger than they were. You have a hard time getting your head around that when you are less than 10 years old in the 1950s.
I may have mentioned earlier that my granddaughter gave me a book she got out of the “free” box at Secondhand Charles in Athens. It was the biographical volume of “The Story of Georgia” by the National Historical Society published in 1938. Inside I found some treasures, namely the biography of my great-grandfather Walter E. Whitehead and also my 3rd great uncle Joe Augustus Stevens. Many of you may remember Uncle Joe and Aunt Rita, but perhaps not, since he died in 1967 and she passed away 10 years later in 1977. I never knew much about them when I was younger. Now I can’t get enough and rely on cudin’ Kitty to tell me what she can remember. Here is the “bio” on Uncle Joe from the 1938 book I mentioned.
During the years that Joe Stevens has been the superintendent of schools in Oglethorpe County he has shown not only a substantial knowledge of theories and practices in education but a sound and complete understanding of the administration of school affairs. He brought to this office not only the outlook of a college man but also experience in business and agriculture. His military experience no doubt contributed importantly to his abilities and the scope of his interests.
Mr. Stevens was born near Lexington, Georgia on October 24th, 1888. He was a member of an old Georgia family that had come from England to Virginia and thence on to Georgia. His father, Columbus Augustus Stevens, served in the War Between the States and was a farmer and merchant. Joe was given the opportunity of a getting a good education in the Oglethorpe County school system and the University of Georgia, from which he graduated a Bachelor of Arts in 1909.
Joe Stevens was a member of the firm Stevens, Martin & Company in Carlton, Georgia, dealers in cotton, cotton seed, ginners and manufacturers of fertilizers. His first occupation was as the bookkeeper of that enterprise for seven years. He enlisted as a private in the United States Army and served in World War I with the American Expeditionary Forces in St. Nazaire, France from 1917 until 1919 at which time he was honorably discharged as a Sargent in the Motor Transport Corp.
Upon returning to civilian life in Oglethorpe County he operated a 24-horse farm with his father near Lexington, Georgia up until 1932. In 1933 he became a partner in the Stevens, Martin & Company and the Superintendent of Schools in Oglethorpe County. During his second term as Superintendent of Schools in 1937, he was offered and accepted a position with the State Department of Audits as a State Examiner of Schools where he serves today.
Fraternally he was affiliated with the Knights of Pythias of which he is the past chancellor and commander and is also a Free and Accepted Mason. His college fraternity was Alpha Tau Omega and he was the current Vice Commander of the local post of the American Legion as well as the president of the local Lions Club.
At Graymont, Georgia on July 1st, 1921, Joe Augustus Stevens married Rita Durden daughter of Joe A. Durden and Emma Roundtree Durden. Mr. and Mrs. Stevens have one son, Joe Augustus Stevens, Jr., born July 27th, 1924.
— From: Cooper, The Story of Georgia, Biographical Volume, American Historical Society, New York, 1938.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.