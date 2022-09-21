When I was little we were always going over to the Stevens homeplace to “visit” (dirt roads). If it was cold there would be Aunt Cynie, Uncle Joe and Aunt Rita sitting in the front room of that big old house with a good coal fire going in the fireplace.

I guess they read a lot because I never remember seeing a television or heard a radio playing in that house back in those days. I used to wonder why Uncle Joe was called “Uncle” by my grandfather (Joedaddy) and my grandmother (Coco). Joedaddy was old from my perspective and for someone to be his uncle and/or aunt meant they must be “really old.”

