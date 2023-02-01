My maternal grandfather was Walter Joe Whitehead but he was JoeDaddy to me, which was what I learned to call him as a small boy.
I am very grateful for this name, instead of Papaw, not that there is anything wrong with Papaw but that nickname has sort of become a cliché. JoeDaddy is what all his grandchildren called him. It wasn’t quite as cute as our grandmother’s (his wife Chloe) pet name, which was Coco.
What wonderful people. They lived in a big house in Carlton and I visited them on a regular basis. My grandfather could almost always be found in his big green recliner, which sat right inside the door of the house that went into the den. I wrote about him this past January but that article was mostly Aunt Martha’s biography outline of what she remembered about him.
It is hard to describe in words how wonderful it is when you are 5 years old, just starting to pick up on the real world, and you get to spend the whole day with your grandfather. That day consisted of him picking me up at my house in the morning and then going to check the farm. I should say farms, because we went to check on a lot of different people who farmed with JoeDaddy in a lot of different places.
We always left Carlton the same way, through Watson’s Mill Bridge and across Clouds Creek. You can’t drive that way anymore because the old steel bridge across Clouds Creek has not been able to safely support vehicles for a very long time. It did back in 1955 and I probably threw about a thousand rocks off that bridge into the creek. We were never in too big of a hurry that we couldn’t stop to throw rocks off the bridge.
I clearly remember, on those tours in that big black Dodge, I hardly missed anything. When you are 5 you can’t sit in the front seat and see out. I think I probably made those trips entirely on my knees and moving from one side of the seat to the other, taking in everything. Today you wouldn’t think of transporting your child without a car seat or seat belts. A 1954 Dodge sedan didn’t have seat belts and the dashboard was made of steel. If dashboard is foreign to you, that’s everything in front of you from the parking brake to the glove compartment.
I realize now that it was not necessary but we always stopped at the stores we passed along the way. I still know where every one of those stores were located; long gone and a part of memories that will soon fade away. We didn’t always stop at the same store. I think JoeDaddy was trying to spread his business out among all those storeowners. I also think he just wanted to stay in touch and find out what the latest news was. I remember that he always talked to the owner and whoever may have been in the store at that time. I also remember that he seemed to know everybody and whoever we encountered always took the time to speak to me. The most important thing about these stops is that there was also the purchase of Cokes, in six ounce bottles, as well as packs of Lance crackers or peanuts. If it was peanuts, they went in the bottle with the Coke after I had taken a couple of swallows. If you never put salted peanuts in your Coke, you don’t know what you are missing.
Snellings Grocery at the Glade – One of the few left (no relationship)
One thing I never missed was all the rabbits that would cross the road in front of the car. There were no deer in this area back then but one thing you could be sure of was the rabbits that would cross the dirt road in front of the car. By the time we made it back to Carlton I would know exactly how many rabbits we had seen. It was a big deal if you could be the first one to spot the rabbit. The score was usually pretty close, since both of us were determined to win this contest, or…..maybe he let me be the first to spot about every other one. Who knows?
If you have a grandson or granddaughter, try and find a way to spend a day with them; just the two of you. Leave the cell phone at home. I can almost guarantee neither one of you will ever regret it.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.