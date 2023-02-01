My maternal grandfather was Walter Joe Whitehead but he was JoeDaddy to me, which was what I learned to call him as a small boy.

I am very grateful for this name, instead of Papaw, not that there is anything wrong with Papaw but that nickname has sort of become a cliché. JoeDaddy is what all his grandchildren called him. It wasn’t quite as cute as our grandmother’s (his wife Chloe) pet name, which was Coco.

