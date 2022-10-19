This column will be just a little different from my others. Most of the folks I know are aware that I have been in the hospital and rehab center for the past three weeks recovering from a serious injury. Before we get into that, I want to take a look at the occupation of farming and consider just how dangerous it can be. Dangerous? Farming? You may be thinking, “What’s he talking about?” Farming is the wholesome life where you feed the chickens, slop the hogs, sew a few seeds, plant a little corn and occasionally mend a fence or two.
Let’s take a look at what farming really is. First of all, it is 100% destroying and rebuilding the surface of the earth to cause it to go through a change and produce a desirable result. In case you have not experienced moving the earth, it is no easy task. We don’t think about it much, but think back to the last time you tried to dig a hole. The earth wants to stay just like it is. If you want to tear it up, you need something powerful, something heavy and something sharp. Now we are getting to dangerous. Sharp not only can disrupt the ground but it can disrupt you.
A while back, when our ancestors settled this land, there wasn’t anything here but a few Native Americans and a whole lot of trees. Our ancestors had to survive, so they commenced to clearing the land and planting stuff they could eat. Cutting down a tree is the beginning of farming. Anybody thinking axe or chain saw right now? Over two 250 people a year die from chain saw accidents. So let’s move on from land clearing and assume that a farmer already has cleared land to plant.
What’s the first thing that has to be done? Usually it is something we call “bushhogging” in the South. That is because Mother Nature has her own plans regarding land. She grows weeds without any help from human beings. Before tractors and bush hogs, farmers used a scythe or sling blade to cut weeds and grass. There were mule drawn mowing machines but these were used to cut grain. So you get your land cleared and now you are ready to plow. This involves something very pointed and sharp as well as something very powerful, like a mule or a tractor, to push steel in the ground and disrupt the soil.
On top of all this stuff being very sharp and powerful, it’s also very heavy. That’s because it is primarily made out of cast iron and steel. So you may ask, “What’s heavy got to do with anything?” Well, it’s all about gravity. You see, gravity is the only thing that is constant and absolutely works the same all the time. We take it for granted. When it comes to heavy stuff, gravity is always there trying to get it down on the earth. Gravity is the friend of the farmer. It is what makes the heavy plow go in the ground. It is the power of the mule or the tractor that pulls this heavy stuff through the dirt to plow.
So now you ask, “Where is he going with this?” My point is that with gravity standing by to bring heavy stuff down and the 100 horsepower tractor ready to move this sharp heavy stuff around, a fella’ needs to be careful. By this I mean never putting your body in harm’s way. Like chain saws, over 250 people a year die from tractor accidents in the United States.
Three weeks ago I needed to repair my bush hog blades. I used my tractor and 3-point hitch boom to stand it up so I could inspect underneath. Bush hogs are very heavy and mine is extra HD. I propped it up with a 4x4 post. I had removed the chain and used the tractor for something else in the meantime. There it stood and I commenced my inspection. However, I did not like the way the post was positioned. As soon as I tried to adjust it, down came the bush hog. On me! I was very lucky. It only broke my leg. A hundred other things could have happened. I could easily have been killed. One dumb move. One small oversight. One second of not paying attention. This is how farming can be dangerous.
Moral of the story? Keep on doing what you love. Just never stop thinking about safety and be very, very, very careful.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
