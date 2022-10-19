This column will be just a little different from my others. Most of the folks I know are aware that I have been in the hospital and rehab center for the past three weeks recovering from a serious injury. Before we get into that, I want to take a look at the occupation of farming and consider just how dangerous it can be. Dangerous? Farming? You may be thinking, “What’s he talking about?” Farming is the wholesome life where you feed the chickens, slop the hogs, sew a few seeds, plant a little corn and occasionally mend a fence or two.

Let’s take a look at what farming really is. First of all, it is 100% destroying and rebuilding the surface of the earth to cause it to go through a change and produce a desirable result. In case you have not experienced moving the earth, it is no easy task. We don’t think about it much, but think back to the last time you tried to dig a hole. The earth wants to stay just like it is. If you want to tear it up, you need something powerful, something heavy and something sharp. Now we are getting to dangerous. Sharp not only can disrupt the ground but it can disrupt you.

