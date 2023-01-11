I had a column some time ago about Grandpa Gus’ sayin’s. That caused me to begin to pay attention to the Southern sayin’s that I was using on a regular basis and the ones that I would hear in interactions with my fellow Southerners. If you are prone to use these, you may have to occasionally interpret for those who “ain’t from around here.”
Here are a few that came to mind:
“Yonder” – Usually within sight. “He’s right over yonder.” or, “Yonder he comes.” Also, based on how you live your life you can wind up “up yonder” or “down yonder.”
“Y’all” – Y’all know what I’m talkin’ ‘bout. This is our Southern version, but there’s a bunch of proud Yankees in places like western Pennsylvania who use the term “you’uns” quite regularly.
“Bless yo’ heart!” – Used as a sincere thank you or as a statement of sympathy when you get bad news about someone, like “Well, bless his heart!”
“Wo’ out.” – Worn out. When something becomes non-functional. Sometimes a tool or an old car may continue to be used but considered “wo’ out” and then later, when it won’t work at all, it’s “wo’ slap out!”
“I recon so!” – Means I agree or a conclusion, like “I recon he’s done stuck his nose somewhere it don’t belong.” Also “I figure...” is used in the same way. It really means to calculate or determine a specific conclusion.
“Fixin’ to…” When you are just about to begin some task and you are making preparations. Also, “I’m aimin’ to…” means you intend to, perhaps soon?
“Hill of beans” – Something that ain’t worth much. A field full of beans would have some value but one hill wouldn’t be “worth foolin’ with.”
“The pot calling the kettle black.” — Being a hypocrite. All the implements that were used for cooking were black iron, back in the day, whether it was a pot or a kettle.
“Flyin’ off the handle.” – Getting mad and doing something you may regret. If an axe head actually flies off the handle, somebody could get hurt.
“Doo-hicky” – Same as a “thingamajig” or a “whatchamacallit.” Ya’ll know what I’m talking about.
“Well I declare!” – Recognition of something unanticipated or previously unknown. An epiphany (look that one up).
“Full as a tick.” – Same as “ ‘bout to pop.” What happens when you’re really hungry and fo’ you know it you done ate too much!
“Carry me to….” – Meaning would you give me a ride somewhere. I had an office associate once, from West Virginia, who was asked to “carry” an injured employee to the doctor. Her reply was, “How much does he weigh?”
“I’m talkin’ ‘bout sho’ ‘nuff now!” - Meaning you ain’t kidding around here or this is for real!
“Hissy fit” – Not sure what a “hissy” is but if you are going to have a fit, you may as well have a good one and make it a “hissy fit.” Also, a decent Southern hissy fit is not “had,” it is “pitched.”
“Coke” – It ain’t cocaine and it ain’t that stuff they burn to make steel. It’s not even a Coca-Cola. It’s any soft drink that you may decide to get; so if you get a Coke and a pack of crackers you may be drinking a Seven-Up.
“Plumb” – Not a fruit that grows on a bush, although that’s pretty Southern too. It means “completely” and it comes right after “pret’near,” which is just short of “plumb.” There’s a big difference between being “plum wo’ out” and “pret’near wo’ out.”
“Fixin’ to come up a cloud.” – Meaning that a thunder storm is approaching and it’s almost certainly going to rain and when it does, it will probably be raining like cats and dogs, whatever that means.
“If his brains was gun powder, he couldn’t blow his nose.” - Same as “dumb as a rock.”
“Mama and ‘em” — Your family, which might even be someone you ain’t kin to. It’s usually everybody that lives back at the house where you grew up, ‘cause Mama still lives there and probably will ‘till the day she dies.
“Fit to kill” – Dual meaning. You can get dressed up “fit to kill” or you can be so sorry (worthless) that you “ain’t fit to kill.”
This was a very small sample that came to mind as I was putting this together. I am pretty sure that this list could be compiled by adding the hundreds of other Southern sayin’s we all hear every day. If you start paying attention and become aware of these colloquialisms you can have a lot of fun when you realize what a rich part of our heritage they are.
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
