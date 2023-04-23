Don’t worry. I have lots more family tales to share and will continue those in the future and I am honored that the Journal has asked me to continue to do that. However, the other day while I was recovering and wondering if I was going to die, I had these unique thoughts and did a little research. Once my research was complete, I realized that perhaps if I shared this, some of the people who read this column may go “Hmmmm!” and perhaps on some level the world may become a better place.
Ok, here it is. I would like to write about something that encompasses strong positive emotions and mental states. It can be sublime and/or virtuous. If you are looking for something to make a habit of, you may want to consider this a good choice. It is something that is deeply interpersonal most of the time and can be considered one of life’s simplest pleasures. It is not the same for every person and has many meanings for different people. It is something that can be felt about almost anything, according to who you are. Most commonly, it is something that has a close relationship to attachment.
This thing can be considered to be positive and/or negative. Its positive side represents kindness, compassion and affection, as "the unselfish loyal and benevolent concern for the good of another." The negative side has to do with moral flaws like vanity, selfishness, egotism, mania, obsessiveness or codependency. It may also describe actions towards other humans, one's self or animals. In its various forms, it acts as a major facilitator of relationships and, due to psychological importance, is one of the most common themes in the creative arts. It is generally regarded as what keeps people together in the face of threat or danger. It also facilitates humans carrying on the species.
Ancient philosophers identified it as being the central theme in many areas: family friends, one’s self, guests and even religion. Modern authors have distinguished further varieties: selfishness, emptiness, compassion, intimacy, infatuation and obsession. Numerous cultures have also distinguished unique forms of this thing that have no word in the English language that defines them. Scientific research on emotion has increased significantly in recent years. One theory defines three primary, three secondary and nine tertiary styles, describing them like colors on a chart. One theory suggests there are only three core components. It can have a totally different religious or spiritual meaning. This diversity of uses and meanings combined with the complexity of the feelings involved makes it unusually difficult to consistently define, compared to other states.
Now that we are about half way through, it is probably time to let the cat out of the bag. What I am referring to, if you have not already guessed, is love! But again, as the earlier descriptions indicate, what is it? I have come to some conclusions, but I will leave you to form your own opinions once we are done.
Not long ago I was going south on I-85 when I heard this interview on one of the satellite stations. Some songwriter was talking about this new song he wrote called, “I don’t like everybody I love.” For the life of me I can’t find any evidence of this online. However, I do remember him distinctly talking about going to a family reunion, looking around at everybody else and coming to this conclusion: “He would do just about anything for any of these people who were kin to him but he really did not like all of them.” He even considered that if these folks were not kin to him he definitely would not be hanging out with most of them.
One of my favorite things to do is to talk to young people who have just started life together and ask them what their plans are. One of these questions is usually, “Do you plan on having a family?” Almost always the answer is yes. That’s when I inquire if they would mind answering a few questions, which are as follows: Do you love your wife, husband, parents? Answer: “Of course.” Do you love your brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grandparents, etc.? Answer: Always “Yes.”
Now is when I really have a little fun. I very respectfully tell them that they don’t really know what love is. I explain that someday in the near future they may look down into the face of that little beautiful little bundle of joy that has just arrived. From that moment on, I tell them, they will begin to experience the greatest love that anyone has ever known. I do this a lot. Later, after I learn that they have actually had a child, I ask them if I was right. So far, the only answer I get is “Absolutely!”
Just two more points. I have concluded that you can’t get love. You can only give it. Think about that one for a while before you consider thinking whether I am right or wrong. The second one: You may remember reading or hearing something about the consideration of three feelings and emotions. The one I remember ends “…and the greatest of these is Love!” Perhaps you agree?
Columnist Charlie Snelling is an Athens resident who grew up in Carlton.
